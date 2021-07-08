ENG Vs PAK Dream11 Team Prediction: Probable Playing XI, Key Stats & Match Preview

England team under the leadership of Ben Stokes are set to take on the visiting Pakistan team in Match 1 of the three-match ODI series which will be played on Thursday, July 8. The clash between both these teams is set to begin at 5:30 PM IST at the Sophia Gardens in Cardiff. Here’s the ENG vs PAK Dream11 team prediction, ENG vs PAK Dream team, ENG vs PAK prediction and ENG vs PAK stats.

ENG vs PAK match preview

The host will be coming in the series with a completely new look team after most of the first team members had to go into self-isolation following the emergence of COVID-19 cases. The ECB, in a press release, stated that three players and four members of the support staff have returned positive COVID results following RT-PCR tests on Monday. In addition to the seven members who have tested positive, others have been asked to self-isolate because they were in close contact. Pakistan on the other has a really strong side with the only change coming in the form of Sohaib Maqsood who has been drafted in the team after Haider Ali was found guilty of breaching the coronavirus protocols during the PSL.

Probabale ENG vs PAK playing XI

England probabale Playing XI: Phillip Salt, James Vince, Ben Duckett, Dawid Malan, Ben Stokes (C), Lewis Gregory, John Simpson (WK), Craig Overton, Jake Ball, Saqib Mahmood, Matthew Parkinson

Pakistan probabale Playing XI: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam (C), Haris Sohail, Mohammad Rizwan (WK), Sohaib Maqsood, Shadab Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf

ENG vs PAK stats

Both teams have played each other in 88 ODIs in which 53 matches have been won by England while Pakistan have emerged victorious in 32 ODIs. England have included 9 uncapped players in their revised squad which is the most till date. Earlier the most debutants used by England since their first match were 6 when they played against West Indies in 1973. Pakistan skipper Babar Azam has scored 3808 runs in 78 innings in his ODI career. He needs 192 more runs to complete 4000 ODI runs.

ENG vs PAK Dream11 team prediction

Wicketkeeper: Mohammad Rizwan

Batsmen:Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam, James Vince, Dawid Malan

All-Rounders: Ben Stokes, Shahdab Khan

Bolwers: Shaheen Afridi, Craig Overton, Haris Rauf

ENG vs PAK Prediction

As per our ENG vs PAK Prediction, PAK is likely to come out victorius in this match.

Disclaimer: The ENG vs PAK Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The ENG vs PAK Dream team and ENG vs PAK Dream11 team prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Image: AP