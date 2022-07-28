ENG Vs SA Dream11 Prediction: England Vs South Africa 2nd T20I Fantasy Tips & Playing XI

The England cricket team is up against South Africa in the 2nd T20I of the ongoing three-match series on Thursday night at the Sophia Gardens in Cardiff, United Kingdom. The home side heads into the match eyeing an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series, having earned a 1-0 lead after winning the high-scoring series opener by 41 runs. After losing the toss to South Africa, England were asked to bat first, a decision that paved way for England’s win in the match.

Batting first, England reached the mammoth first innings total of 234/6, courtesy of a 53-ball knock of 90 runs by Jonny Bairstow and a 52 runs knock in 18 balls for Moeen Ali. While Dawid Malan contributed with 43 runs in 23 balls, Proteas pacer Lungi Ngidi returned with the best figures of 5/39 for the visitors. All the other South African bowlers failed to make a mark and were subject to heavy bashing around the stadium by the English batters.

Meanwhile, in the 2nd innings of the match, South Africa replied to the challenge with a strong batting performance but fell 41 runs short of England’s total. South Africa were restricted to 193/8, despite half-centuries by Tritan Stubbs and Reeza Hendricks. While the 2nd T20I gets underway at 11:00 PM IST, here’s a look at the dream 11 predictions, fantasy tips, playing XI news, and more details about the match.

ENG vs SA 2nd T20I: Dream 11 Predictions

Top Fantasy picks-

Captain – Moeen Ali

Vice-captain – Quinton de Kock

Wicketkeeper – Jos Buttler

England vs South Africa 2nd T20I: Fantasy Team

Jos Buttler, Quinton de Kock, Jonny Bairstow, Tristian Stubbs, David Miller, Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone, Chris Jordan, Lungi Ngidi, Adil Rashid, Rece Topley

ENG vs SA 2nd T20I: Predicted Playing XIs

England’s predicted playing XI: Jason Roy, Jos Buttler, Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow, Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid, Richard Gleeson, Reece Topley

South Africa’s predicted playing XI: Reeza Hendricks, Quinton de Kock, Rossouw, Henrich Klassen, David Miller, Tristian Stubbs, Andile Phehlukwayo, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi

ENG vs SA 2nd T20I: Fantasy Tips

Jonny Bairstow scored 90 runs in 53 balls for England in the 1st T20I, which makes him one of the top picks for fantasy teams.

England allrounder Moeen Ali scored 52 runs in 18 balls in the 1st T20I.

Lungi Ngidi returned with the figures of 5/39 for South Africa in the 1st T20I.

Tristan Stubbs hit 72 runs in 28 balls in the 1st T20I for South Africa.

Reeza Hendricks scored 57 runs in 33 balls during the 1st T20I.

Richard Gleeson returned with 3/51 for England in the 1st T20I.

Adil Rashid took 2/17 for England in the 1st T20I.

(Image: @englandcricket/@cricket_south_africa/Instagram)