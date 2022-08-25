ENG Vs SA Dream11 Prediction: England Vs South Africa 2nd Test Fantasy Tips & Playing XI

England started the three-match test series with a humiliating innings defeat at Lords just a couple of days back. The South African bowlers dominated England's batting lineup with Kagiso Rabada and Nortje doing major damage and were well supported by Marco Jansen, Lungi Ngidi and spinner Keshav Maharaj. England camp will be positive ahead of the Manchester test from the fact that they have a good record against South Africa at the venue.

Joe Root and the in-form Jonny Bairstow failed to score runs in the opening test and will be eyeing for huge scores considering the series is at stake. While the proteas will look to take an unassailable lead, the hosts will look to put the previous loss behind and try to level the series in Manchester. The second Test is scheduled to take place on Thursday, August 25, with the match starting at 3:30 pm IST. Ahead of the match, here's a look at ENG vs SA Dream11 Prediction and details on England vs South Africa 2nd Test fantasy tips.

ENG vs SA Dream11 Prediction

Wicketkeeper: Kyle Verreynne, Jonny Bairstow

Batters: Sarel Erwee, Deal Elgar,Ollie Pope, Joe Root

All-rounders: Ben Stokes, Keshav Maharaj

Bowlers: Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Stuart Broad

England vs South Africa 2nd Test fantasy tips

Sarel Erwee

The South African opener was excellent in the last match as he gave good support to skipper Dean Elgar at the top. The left-hander scored 73 runs in the first test and will look to carry on from where he left off in the Lord's test.

Joe Root

The former skipper was in brilliant form until the Lord's test. Root also scored multiple hundreds this season and will be keen to bounce back from his no-show in the previous match with the series online.

Marco Jansen

The lanky pacer had a wonderful test match scoring 48 runs and picking up 4 wickets in two innings. The seamer's confidence will be sky high following his performance in the previous match and will look to repeat the performance from the Lord's test.

Kagiso Rabada

The pacer was on fire at Lords as he and Anrich Nortje steamrolled England's batting lineup twice. After a five-wicket haul in the first innings, Rabada could only pick up two wickets in the second innings. The seamer will yet again look to make early inroads in England's batting lineup.

England vs South Africa 2nd Test team news

England has made one change to their side, bringing in Ollie Robinson for Matthew Potts. The Manchester test will be Robinson's first match for England in more than seven months, since England's fifth-Test defeat at the hands of Australia in Hobart. South Africa on the other hand has named an unchanged side for the second test.

ENG vs SA probable playing XI

England probable XI

Alex Lees, Zak Crawley, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes (capt), Ben Foakes (wk), Ollie Robinson, Stuart Broad, Jack Leach, James Anderson

South Africa probable XI

Dean Elgar (capt), Sarel Erwee,Keegan Petersen, Aiden Markram, Rassie van der Dussen, Kyle Verreynne (wk), Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi