ENG Vs SA Dream11 Prediction: England Vs South Africa 3rd ODI Fantasy Tips & Playing XI

England and South Africa are set to face each other in the final match of the three-match ODI series. on Sunday, July 24. The England vs South Africa 3rd ODI match will be played at Headingley, Leeds. The match is scheduled to start at 3:30 PM IST. The series is currently tied at one match apiece and both teams will leave no stone unturned to pocked the ODI series before the attention shifts toward the T20I series.

The Proteas won the 1st ODI at Riverside Ground, Chester-le-Street by 62 runs. England on the other hand bounced back to win the rain-affected 2nd ODI match at Old Trafford, Manchester by 118 runs. With the match expected to be a cracking contest, here's a look at ENG vs SA Dream11 Prediction and other details of the match.

ENG vs SA Dream11 Prediction

Wicketkeeper: Jos Buttler, Quinton de Kock

Batters: Jason Roy, Rassie van der Dussen, Joe Root

All-rounders: Moeen Ali, Dwaine Pretorius

Bowlers: Anrich Nortje, Reece Topley, Tabraiz Shamsi

England vs South Africa fantasy picks

Rassie van der Dussen:

Although the in-form South African failed to open his account in the previous match, he is still the top scorer in the series with 134 runs.

Dwaine Pretorius:

The talented all-rounder can make major contributions with bat and ball. He finished with his career-best figures of 4/36 in the 2nd ODI but failed to contribute majorly with the bat.

Jonny Bairstow:

The experienced campaigner has been providing good starts to the team and has 91 runs in two innings of this series. He will be hungry for runs and with series on the line he will be expected to do the damage with the bat early on.

Reece Topley:

He is probably in his best form of life and returned with 2/17 in four overs of the second ODI. He will be looking to provide England with early wickets in the powerplay.

ENG vs SA 3rd ODI Dream11 Prediction: A look at Probable XI of both teams

England Probable XI:

Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Philip Salt, Joe Root, Jos Buttler (c & wk), Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, David Willey, Adil Rashid, Reece Topley.

South Africa Probable XI:

Janneman Malan, Quinton de Kock (wk), Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Dwaine Pretorius, Keshav Maharaj (c), Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi.