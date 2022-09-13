The England Men's Cricket Team on Monday defeated South Africa in the third and final Test to seal the three-match series 2-1. England beat South Africa by 9 wickets to win the third Test match at The Oval. The match was a low-scoring affair with both sides failing to reach the 200-run mark in either of their two innings. South Africa scored 118 & 169 runs in their two innings, while England made 158 in their first innings and chased down 130 in the second innings to win the game.

ENG vs SA: England and South Africa create bizarre records

Meanwhile, a bizarre feat was recorded in the first innings of the game as both teams were bowled out for 36.2 overs. This is only the eighth time in the history of Test cricket that both teams faced an identical number of overs in their respective first innings. South Africa scored 118 runs in their first innings after facing a total of 36.2 overs. England also faced 36.2 overs in their first innings and were bowled out for 158 runs. England were involved in three of the eight matches in which this feat has occurred.

A total of 909 deliveries were bowled by England and South Africa in the game before the match ended in a 9-wicket win for the home side. This made it the fourth-shortest completed Test game in England and the shortest one since 1912.

England vs South Africa, 3rd Test

As far as the third Test match is concerned, England won the toss and elected to bowl first at Kennington Oval Stadium in London. The match was basically reduced to a three-day event with proceedings starting on Saturday due to rain that disrupted the first day of the game and death of Queen Elizabeth II that forced the postponement of the second day. It initially appeared that the match would end in a draw with no result possible in three days but both teams played some quick cricket to get an outcome.

After England bowled South Africa out for 118 runs, the Ben Stokes-led side scored 158 to take a 40-run lead going into the second innings. The second innings saw the Proteas getting dismissed for 169 and setting a target of 130 runs for the home side. England chased down the target with the loss of just one wicket in the form of Alex Lees. Ollie Robinson was named the player of the match for picking seven wickets in the game.

