ENG Vs SL Dream11: England Vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI Prediction, Top Fantasy Picks, Team News

Quick links:
Image: England Cricket Twitter
England will take on Sri Lanka in the 1st ODI match of Sri Lanka’s tour of England 2021. The match is set to begin at 3:30 PM IST (11:00 AM local time) from the Riverside Ground, Chester-le-Street on June 29, 2021. Here is our ENG vs SL prediction, team, and fantasy top picks.
The hosts England dominated the Sri Lankan team in their three-match T20I series. Eoin Morgan and co. showcased a dominant brand of cricket to emerge victorious in the shortest format. After a tough white-ball series loss to India, the 2019 World Cup Champions have redeemed themselves by coming up with an improved performance against Sri Lanka. The two cricketing nationals will now square off in three 50-over encounters beginning from June 29. After having failed to clinch a single win in the shortest format, the Lankan side has a point to prove as they look to stage a miraculous turnaround.
IT20 ➡ ODI— England Cricket (@englandcricket) June 28, 2021
🆚 @OfficialSLC
⏰ 11.00am (UK)
📍 @RiversideDurham
📺 @SkyCricket
📻 @bbctms
iOS 📲 https://t.co/XmmRVjMp59
Android 📲 https://t.co/m6uJxfbDXw pic.twitter.com/qHImpztGZW
For fans wondering how to watch the England vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI live on TV in India, the match will be televised on the Sony Six channel. Fans who wish to watch a live stream of the game in India can do so on the SonyLIV app and website. The ENG vs SL scorecard and live updates will be available on the social media handles and websites of Sri Lanka Cricket and England Cricket.
The wicket at Riverside Ground is expected to be a balanced one. Howeover, it will not be difficult for the batters to play attacking strokes right from the word go. They will have to get their eye in before trying for the big hits. The average score batting first at the venue in ODIs is 246. The chasing teams have had a slight advantage on the surface, which is why the captain winning the toss could look to bowl first.
As for the weather, the conditions seem ideal for a game of 50-over cricket. While a could cover is expected during the contest, there are no chances of rain interrupting the play on the given day. The temperatures are likely to hover around 18 degrees Celsius during the encounter.
Kusal Mendis, Niroshan Dickwella and Danushka Gunathilaka have been suspended by Sri Lanka Cricket for reportedly breaching the bio-bubble. They have also recalled them from the ongoing England tour.
Captain – Sam Curran, Jonny Bairstow, Kusal Perera
Vice-Captain – Dawid Malan, Wanindu Hasaranga, Adil Rashid
Jonny Bairstow and Kusal Perera will be perfect options as captain and vice-captain respectively.
Wicketkeeper - J Bairstow, K Perera (VC)
Batsmen – D Shanaka, D Malan, J Roy, J Root (C)
All-Rounders – S Curran, W Hasaranga
Bowlers – A Rashid, D Chameera, I Udana
According to our ENG vs SL Dream11 prediction, England are likely to edge past Sri Lanka and win this match.