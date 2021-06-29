ENG Vs SL Dream11: England Vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI Prediction, Top Fantasy Picks, Team News

England will take on Sri Lanka in the 1st ODI match of Sri Lanka’s tour of England 2021. The match is set to begin at 3:30 PM IST (11:00 AM local time) from the Riverside Ground, Chester-le-Street on June 29, 2021. Here is our ENG vs SL prediction, team, and fantasy top picks.

England vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI: Match preview

The hosts England dominated the Sri Lankan team in their three-match T20I series. Eoin Morgan and co. showcased a dominant brand of cricket to emerge victorious in the shortest format. After a tough white-ball series loss to India, the 2019 World Cup Champions have redeemed themselves by coming up with an improved performance against Sri Lanka. The two cricketing nationals will now square off in three 50-over encounters beginning from June 29. After having failed to clinch a single win in the shortest format, the Lankan side has a point to prove as they look to stage a miraculous turnaround.

For fans wondering how to watch the England vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI live on TV in India, the match will be televised on the Sony Six channel. Fans who wish to watch a live stream of the game in India can do so on the SonyLIV app and website. The ENG vs SL scorecard and live updates will be available on the social media handles and websites of Sri Lanka Cricket and England Cricket.

ENG vs SL: Pitch Conditions and Weather Report

The wicket at Riverside Ground is expected to be a balanced one. Howeover, it will not be difficult for the batters to play attacking strokes right from the word go. They will have to get their eye in before trying for the big hits. The average score batting first at the venue in ODIs is 246. The chasing teams have had a slight advantage on the surface, which is why the captain winning the toss could look to bowl first.

As for the weather, the conditions seem ideal for a game of 50-over cricket. While a could cover is expected during the contest, there are no chances of rain interrupting the play on the given day. The temperatures are likely to hover around 18 degrees Celsius during the encounter.

Injury and Availability News

Kusal Mendis, Niroshan Dickwella and Danushka Gunathilaka have been suspended by Sri Lanka Cricket for reportedly breaching the bio-bubble. They have also recalled them from the ongoing England tour.

ENG vs SL best team: Captain and Vice-Captain Selection

Captain – Sam Curran, Jonny Bairstow, Kusal Perera

Vice-Captain – Dawid Malan, Wanindu Hasaranga, Adil Rashid

Jonny Bairstow and Kusal Perera will be perfect options as captain and vice-captain respectively.

ENG vs SL Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper - J Bairstow, K Perera (VC)

Batsmen – D Shanaka, D Malan, J Roy, J Root (C)

All-Rounders – S Curran, W Hasaranga

Bowlers – A Rashid, D Chameera, I Udana

ENG vs SL Dream11 Prediction

According to our ENG vs SL Dream11 prediction, England are likely to edge past Sri Lanka and win this match.

Note: The ENG vs SL player record and as a result, the ENG vs SL best team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The ENG vs SL Dream11 team and ENG vs SL prediction do not guarantee positive results.

Image source: England Cricket Twitter