ENG Vs SL Dream11: England Vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I Prediction, Top Fantasy Picks, Team News

England will take on Sri Lanka in the 1st T20I match of Sri Lanka’s tour of England 2021. The match is set to begin at 11:00 PM IST (6:30 PM local time) from the Sophia Gardens Cricket Ground, Cardiff on June 23, 2021. Here is our ENG vs SL Dream11 prediction, team, and fantasy top picks.

England vs Sri Lanka 1st T20: Match preview

The England men's cricket team will be back in action as they go up against Sri Lanka on Wednesday, June 23. Having suffered two consecutive series losses against India and New Zealand, in their latest tours, Eoin Morgan and co. will be hoping to turn things around in time for their series against Pakistan later this year and then the T20 World Cup. The extended white-ball series will feature 3 ODIs and 3 T20Is between the two sides.

As the hosts of this series and having players who have just played at the Vitality Blast series, England will be better prepared for this match. As the No.1 ranked T20 team, the pressure will be on the hosts to take this series with ease. Meanwhile, with repeated failures earlier in the year, the young new Sri Lankan side will be hoping to capitalize on the slight momentum they gained in Bangladesh and come together as a side before the World T20 series. Currently ranked 8th, the visitors will also hope to forget the ENG vs SL scorecard from their last three T20I games against England, all of which they have lost quite brutally.

ENG vs SL: Pitch Conditions and Weather Report

The pitch at the Sophia Gardens Cricket Ground has generally been a balanced one. With an average first innings score of around 155 and pacers getting decent support from the surface, we expect this match to be a low scoring one. Going by previous matches and expected weather conditions, the captain winning the toss should choose to bowl first. Accuweather predicts no rain during this match. The temperature is expected to be around 18°C, with 63% humidity and 45% cloud cover.

Injury and Availability News

While they will have most of their senior players with them, England will be without Jofra Archer and Ben Stokes who have both only recently recovered from injuries.

ENG vs SL Dream11 team: Probable Playing XIs

England: Jos Buttler (wk), Jason Roy, Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow, Eoin Morgan (c), Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid, Moeen Ali, Mark Wood

Sri Lanka: Danushka Gunathilaka, Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Perera (c&wk), Avishka Fernando, Dasun Shanaka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Wanindu Hasaranga, Isuru Udana, Dushmantha Chameera, Akila Dhananjaya, Asitha Fernando

ENG vs SL best team: Captain and Vice-Captain Selection

Captain – Sam Curran, Jonny Bairstow, Kusal Perera

Vice-Captain – Dawid Malan, Wanindu Hasaranga, Adil Rashid

Jonny Bairstow and Kusal Perera will be perfect options as captain and vice-captain respectively.

ENG vs SL Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper - Jonny Bairstow, Kusal Perera

Batsmen – Avishka Fernando, Danushka Gunathilaka, Dawid Malan, Eoin Morgan

All-Rounders – Sam Curran, Wanindu Hasaranga

Bowlers – Adil Rashid, Chris Jordan, Isuru Udana

ENG vs SL Dream11 Prediction

According to our ENG vs SL Dream11 prediction, England are likely to edge past Sri Lanka and win this match.

Note: The ENG vs SL player record and as a result, the ENG vs SL best team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The ENG vs SL Dream11 team and ENG vs SL prediction do not guarantee positive results.

