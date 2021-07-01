ENG Vs SL Dream11: England Vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI Prediction, Top Fantasy Picks, Team News

England will take on Sri Lanka in the 2nd ODI match of Sri Lanka’s tour of England 2021. The match is set to begin at 5:30 PM IST (1:00 PM local time) from the Lord's Cricket Ground, London on July 1, 2021. Here is our ENG vs SL Dream11 prediction, team, and fantasy top picks.

England vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI: ENG vs SL preview

After uninspiring performances against India and New Zealand, the England Men's cricket team have found superb form in their home series against Sri Lanka. Having swept the T20I series with a dominating 3-0 margin, England entered the ODI series as the definite favourites. The ENG vs SL scorecard from the 1st ODI saw the home side take a major 5 wicket win with Joe Root putting up 79* and Chris Woakes taking 4 wickets.

Taking on Pakistan in the coming months and with the World T20 to follow, Eoin Morgan and co have crushed the hopes of the visiting side and will hope to keep going this way. Meanwhile, already highly inexperienced and going through some troubles internally, the Sri Lankan team will now be without the senior trio of Kusal Mendis, Danushka Gunathilaka, and Niroshan Dickwella who have been suspended for breaching the bio-bubble. Under some pressure from former players and fans back home, the team will hope to pull off the unthinkable and register a win in this game.

ENG vs SL: Pitch Conditions and Weather Report

The pitch at the Lord's Cricket Ground has generally been a batting-friendly one. With an average first innings score of around 314 and pacers getting decent support from the surface, we expect this match to be a high-scoring one. Going by previous matches and expected weather conditions, the captain winning the toss should choose to bat first. Accuweather predicts no rain during this match. The temperature is expected to be around 18°C, with 83% humidity and 45% cloud cover.

Injury and Availability News

There will be no injury concerns for either team in this match.

ENG vs SL Dream11 team: Probable Playing XIs

England: Jonny Bairstow, Liam Livingstone, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan (c), Moeen Ali, Sam Billings, Chris Woakes, Sam Curran, Adil Rashid, David Willey, Mark Wood

Sri Lanka: Oshada Fernando, Kusal Perera (c), Avishka Fernando, Pathum Nissanka, Dasun Shanaka, Charith Asalanka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Akila Dhananjaya, Binura Fernando

ENG vs SL best team: Captain and Vice-Captain Selection

Captain – Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root

Vice-Captain – Chris Woakes, Wanindu Hasaranga

Jonny Bairstow and Chris Woakes will be perfect options as captain and vice-captain respectively.

ENG vs SL Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Jonny Bairstow

Batsmen – Joe Root, Liam Livingstone, Eoin Morgan, Pathum Nissanka, Dasun Shanaka

All-Rounders – Chris Woakes, Wanindu Hasaranga

Bowlers – Dushmantha Chameera, Mark Wood, Adil Rashid

ENG vs SL Dream11 Prediction

According to our ENG vs SL Dream11 prediction, England are likely to edge past Sri Lanka and win this match.

Note: The ENG vs SL player record and as a result, the ENG vs SL best team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The ENG vs SL Dream11 team and ENG vs SL prediction do not guarantee positive results.

Image Credits: Sri Lanka Cricket Twitter