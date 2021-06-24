ENG Vs SL Dream11: England Vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I Prediction, Top Fantasy Picks, Team News

England will take on Sri Lanka in the 2nd T20I match of Sri Lanka’s tour of England 2021. The match is set to begin at 11:00 PM IST (6:30 PM local time) from the Sophia Gardens Cricket Ground, Cardiff on Thursday, June 24, 2021. Here is our ENG vs SL Dream11 prediction, team, and fantasy top picks.

England vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20: Match preview

The hosts England claimed a crucial 8-wicket victory in the T20I series opener against Sri Lanka on Wednesday. The English bowlers came up with a spectacular performance in the encounter as they restricted the opposition to a paltry score of 129. Adil Rashid and Sam Curran were the pick of the bowlers as they picked two wickets each to dent Sri Lanka's chances of posting an imposing total in the fixture.

For Sri Lanka, it was Dasun Shanaka who emerged to be a lone warrior with a gutsy half-century. Apart from Shanaka, Kusal Perera and Danushka Gunathilaka, all the other Sri Lankan batters could only manage single-digit score on the surface. Eoin Morgan and co. chased down the total comfortably with 8 wickets to spare. Jos Buttler set the tone of the run-chase with a spectacular half-century at the top of the order to help his side pocket the encounter.

The upcoming fixture becomes of utmost importance for the two participating nations. The England side have a chance of sealing the three-match series by crossing the line in the forthcoming contest. Whereas, Sri Lanka still have a chance of redeeming themselves after their dismal performance in the opening match as they look to stay afloat in the T20I series.

For fans wondering how to watch the England vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20 live on TV in India, the match will be televised on the Sony Six channel. Fans who wish to watch a live stream of the game in India can do so on the SonyLIV app and website. The ENG vs SL scorecard and updates will be available on the social media handles and websites of the Sri Lanka Cricket Board and the England Cricket Board.

ENG vs SL: Pitch Conditions and Weather Report

The bowlers dominated the contest on the surface during the first T20I encounter between the two nations at the Sophia Gardens Cricket Ground. The wicket is likely to behave in a similar fashion in Thursday's clash as well. The batsmen will struggle to score runs at a frantic pace right from the word go. They will have to get their eye in first before attempting to up the ante. The average score batting first at the venue is 155. The captain winning the toss could look to bowl first as teams batting second have had a slight advantage on the strip.

As for the weather, the conditions seem ideal for a game of T20 cricket. According to AccuWeather, a significant cloud cover is expected during the contest. Howeover, fortunately for the two participating teams, there are no chances of rain interrupting the live-action. The temperatures are likely to hover around 20 degrees Celsius during the game.

Injury and Availability News

While they will have most of their senior players with them, England will be without Jofra Archer and Ben Stokes who have both only recently recovered from injuries.

England vs Sri Lanka playing 11 prediction

England: Jos Buttler (wk), Jason Roy, Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow, Eoin Morgan (c), Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood.

Sri Lanka: Danushka Gunathilaka, Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Perera (c&wk), Avishka Fernando, Dasun Shanaka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Wanindu Hasaranga, Isuru Udana, Dushmantha Chameera, Akila Dhananjaya, Asitha Fernando.

ENG vs SL best team: Captain and Vice-Captain Selection

Captain – J Buttler, S Curran, D Gunathilaka

Vice-Captain – J Bairstow, J Roy, K Perera

Jos Buttler and Kusal Perera will be perfect options as captain and vice-captain respectively.

ENG vs SL Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper - J Buttler, K Perera, J Bairstow

Batsmen – J Roy, L Livingstone, D Gunathilaka, A Fernando

All-Rounders – S Curran

Bowlers – A Rashid, I Udana, D Chameera

ENG vs SL prediction

According to our ENG vs SL Dream11 prediction, England are likely to edge past Sri Lanka and win this match.

Note: The ENG vs SL player record and as a result, the ENG vs SL best team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The ENG vs SL Dream11 team and ENG vs SL prediction do not guarantee positive results.

