ENG Vs SL Dream11: England Vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20I Prediction, Top Fantasy Picks, Team News

England will take on Sri Lanka in the 3rd T20I match of Sri Lanka’s tour of England 2021. The match is set to begin at 7:00 PM IST (2:30 PM local time) from the Ageas Rose Bowl, Hampshire on June 26, 2021. Here is our ENG vs SL Dream11 prediction, team, and fantasy top picks.

England vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20: Match preview

The England men's cricket team will be back in action as they go up against Sri Lanka on Saturday, June 26. Having suffered two consecutive series losses against India and New Zealand, in their latest tours, Eoin Morgan and co. seem to have finally managed to turn things around in time for their series against Pakistan later this year and then the T20 World Cup. The hosts won their first encounter against Sri Lanka by 8 wickets and with 17 balls remaining after some heroics by Jos Buttler and followed it up with a 5 wicket win in the second match.

As the No.1 ranked T20 team in the world, England were the favourites to take this series and have shown clearly how much more work Sri Lanka need to get to the top. With repeated failures earlier in the year and playing without a number of senior players, the young new Sri Lankan side will be hoping to go into the ODI series with at least one win to their name. Currently ranked 8th, the visitors will also hope to forget the ENG vs SL scorecard from their last five T20I games against England, all of which they have lost quite brutally.

ENG vs SL: Pitch Conditions and Weather Report

The pitch at the Ageas Bowl has generally been a balanced one. With an average first innings score of around 149 and pacers getting decent support from the surface, we expect this match to be a high scoring one. Going by previous matches and expected weather conditions, the captain winning the toss should choose to bowl first. Accuweather predicts no rain during this match, but some rain is expected prior to it. The temperature is expected to be around 23°C, with 45% humidity and 70% cloud cover.

Injury and Availability News

While they will have most of their senior players with them, England will be without Jofra Archer and Ben Stokes who have both only recently recovered from injuries.

ENG vs SL Dream11 team: Probable Playing XIs

England: Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow (WK), Dawid Malan, Eoin Morgan (c), Sam Billings, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, David Willey, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood

Sri Lanka: Danushka Gunathilaka, Avishka Fernando, Kusal Perera (c), Kusal Mendis, Niroshan Dickwella (wk), Dasun Shanaka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Isuru Udana, Akila Dananjaya, Binura Fernando, Dushmantha Chameera

ENG vs SL best team: Captain and Vice-Captain Selection

Captain – Sam Curran, Jonny Bairstow, Kusal Perera

Vice-Captain – Dawid Malan, Wanindu Hasaranga, Adil Rashid

Jonny Bairstow and Kusal Perera will be perfect options as captain and vice-captain respectively.

ENG vs SL Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper - Kusal Perera, Jonny Bairstow

Batsmen – Avishka Fernando, Danushka Gunathilaka, Dawid Malan, Eoin Morgan

All-Rounders – Sam Curran, Wanindu Hasaranga

Bowlers – Adil Rashid, Liam Livingstone, Isuru Udana

ENG vs SL Dream11 Prediction

According to our ENG vs SL Dream11 prediction, England are likely to edge past Sri Lanka and win this match.

Note: The ENG vs SL player record and as a result, the ENG vs SL best team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The ENG vs SL Dream11 team and ENG vs SL prediction do not guarantee positive results.

