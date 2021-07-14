ENG-W Vs IND-W, 3rd T20I Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Team Tips, Playing XI, Team News

England Women are set to take on India Women in the third and final T20I match on Wednesday, July 14 at the County Ground in Chelmsford. The match is scheduled to start at 11:00 PM IST. Here's a look at EN-W vs IN-W dream 11 prediction, ENG-W vs IND-W fantasy team tips, ENG-W vs IND-W playing XI and ENG-W vs IND-W Dream Team.

ENG-W vs IND-W match preview

After losing the three-match ODI series, India Women have kept their hopes alive of winning the T20I series after winning the second match on Sunday. All-rounder Deepti was awarded the man of the match for her fine performance with both bat and ball. Sharma scored 24 runs and picked up the wicket of England opener Tammy Beaumont who scored 59 runs in the losing cause. Shafali Verma also contributed at the top-scoring 48 runs off 38 balls. Skipper Harmanpreet Kaur scored a quickfire 31 of 25 balls.

That is it! #TeamIndia pull it back and win the 2nd T20I against England by 8 runs to level the series 1-1. 🎇 #ENGvIND https://t.co/A5JidVJbAP… pic.twitter.com/YReBjMFyGp — BCCI Women (@BCCIWomen) July 11, 2021

For England Women, apart from Beaumont rest of the batting lineup failed to produce big knock in the second T20I. Coming into the series decider, England Women will look to put the loss behind and eye for a series win. On the other hand Harmanpreet Kaur and co boosted by the win in the second T20I will look to carry on the winning momentum and end the tour on a happy note

ENG-W vs IND-W fantasy team tips

England Women: Tammy Beaumont and Natalie Sciver are the leading run getters for the England Women team after two T20I mnatches. With the series in line both the batters will be expected to score big runs and take th eteam past the finish line.

India Women: Shafali Verma finally got some runs under her belt in the series with 48 in the previous match. She alongwith her opening partner Smriti Mandhana will have the task to provide the team a solid start at the top. In the bowling department Shikha Pandey and Poonam Yadav have 3 wickets apiece in the series so far and both will be expected to deliver with the ball yet again in the final match of the series.

ENG-W vs IND-W playing XI

ENG-W: Tammy Beaumont, Danielle Wyatt, Natalie Sciver, Heather Knight (c), Amy Ellen Jones (wk), Sophia Dunkley, Katherine Brunt, Sophie Ecclestone, Sarah Glenn, Mady Villiers, Freya Davies

IND-W: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Harleen Deol, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh (wk), Sneh Rana, Arundhati Reddy, Shikha Pandey, Radha Yadav, Poonam Yadav

ENG-W vs IND-W Dream Team

Wicketkeeper: Amy Jones

Batting: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Tammy Beaumont, Heather Knight

All-rounders: Natalie Sciver, Deepti Sharma

Bowlers: Shikha Pandey, Poonam Yadav, Sophie Ecclestone, Sarah Glenn

EN-W vs IN-W dream 11 prediction

According to our EN-W vs IN-W dream 11 prediction, India Women should come out victorius

Disclaimer: The ENG-W vs IND-WDream team and ENG-W vs IND-W playing XI is made on the basis of our own analysis. The ENG-W vs IND-W Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Credit: BCCI Women/ Twitter