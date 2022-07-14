England 246 All Out Against India In 2nd ODI, Yuzvendra Chahal Scalps 4 Wickets

Invited to bat, England were all out for 246 in the second ODI against India here on Thursday. Moeen Ali top-scored for England with 47 while David Willey and Jonny Bairstow chipped in with 41 and 38 runs respectively.

For India, Yuzvendra Chahal was the most successful bowler with 4/47 while Hardik Pandya and Jasprit Bumrah got two wickets apiece. Mohammed Shami and Prasidh Krishna got a wicket each.

Brief Scores: England: 246 all out in 49 overs (Moeen Ali 47, David Wiley 41, Jonny Bairstow 38; Yuzvendra Chahal 4/47, Hardik Pandya 2/28, Jasprit Bumrah 2/49) vs India.

