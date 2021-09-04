England Achieves Top Spot In Tests For This Embarrassing Feat; India Ranks Second

In the year 2021, the men's English cricket team has dropped 34 catches in Tests. England has dropped 34 catches in 12 matches this year, according to a statistic revealed on Sony Sports in between overs of the ongoing fourth Test match against India. In 2021, England had the most dropped catches among Test-playing countries. The stats claimed that England has dropped 16 catches in the ongoing series against India, including the one dropped by Rory Burns in the first session of Day 3. On the other hand, India is second on the list with 20 dropped catches this year.

England and India are on top of the list as they are the two nations that have played more Tests than any other country in 2021. Earlier on Saturday, Rory Burns dropped Rohit Sharma for the second time in the second innings as he had misjudged a catch on Friday evening too, when the Indian opener was batting at 6. In 2019, England pacer Jofra Archer had dropped Steve Smith at 65 following which the Australian batsman went on to score a double-century in the match.

India vs England 4th Test

As far as Day 3 of the fourth Test match is concerned, Indian openers KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma were looking good in the middle as they had forged an 83-run partnership together before England's ace bowler James Anderson picked the former's wicket. At the time of writing, India was 108/1, with Rohit Sharma and Cheteshwar Pujara batting at the crease. India is leading by 9 runs after England closed their first innings with a lead of 99 runs.

Earlier in the match, India suffered yet another batting collapse but skipper Virat Kohli and all-rounder Shardul Thakur scored some crucial runs to help their side reach a respectable total of 191 runs. In response, England batters put up 290 runs on the board to secure a lead of 99 runs. England's lower-order batsmen contributed with some valuable runs. Ollie Pope and Chris Woakes both scored a half-century to help their side put up a good total on the board.

Image: AP