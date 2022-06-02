Legendary Australian leg-spinner Shane Warne, who sadly passed away earlier this year, was given an outstanding tribute during the England vs New Zealand first Test at Lord's. Since Warnie wore 23 as the shirt number, the first ENG vs NZ Test was halted at the end of the 23 over for 23 seconds.

England vs New Zealand first Test: Shane Warne given tribute

At the end of the 23rd over of the England vs New Zealand Lord's Test, the game was stopped as the commentator said, "On the fourth of March, the game lost a cricket legend and the greatest leg-spinner of all time. His legacy transcends cricket and even sport, on and off the field, in the commentary boxes and as a coach. He will be remembered for his cricketing genius, as a cultural icon and simply one of a kind. His shirt number was 23. So for those able please be up standing for 23 seconds of applause for one of the greats of the game, Shane Warne."

At this time, not only did the fans get up and applaud the Australian spin wizard, but also the cricketers on the field. The England bowling team as well as the two New Zealand batters and the on-field umpires stood side by side to give a fantastic tribute to Warne, who sadly passed away at the age of just 52.

After 23 overs, the England vs New Zealand cricket match paused for 23 seconds of applause in memory of the late, great Shane Warne 👏pic.twitter.com/GQaJ75Pixb — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) June 2, 2022

Incredible tribute to Shane Warne during the lunch break 😢



What a man — Sam Billings (@sambillings) June 2, 2022

Warne, who is believed to be one of the greatest Test spinners of all time with over 700 wickets, is believed to have passed away due to a suspected heart attack while holidaying in Thailand. The legendary Australian bowler was a key member of Australia's ODI World Cup-winning squad in 1999 and also played a pivotal role in helping his side to defeat England in five Ashes Test series.

ENG vs NZ first Test playing 11

England: Zak Crawley, Alex Lees, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes (c), Ben Foakes (wk), Matty Potts, Jack Leach, Stuart Broad, James Anderson

New Zealand: Tom Latham, Will Young, Kane Williamson (c), Devon Conway, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Blundell (wk), Colin de Grandhomme, Kyle Jamieson, Tim Southee, Ajaz Patel, Trent Boult