England Announce 15 Man Squad For Third Test Vs India; Dawid Malan Back, Dom Sibley Axed

England have named a 15-player squad for the third England vs India Test starting in Leeds on Wednesday, August 25. Dawid Malan has been called up to the squad, last having played Test cricket back in August 2018 during India's tour to England. Joining the explosive left-handed batsman is seamer Saqib Mahmood, who, if drafted into the XI, will be making his test debut. The pacer has been impressive in the domestic circuit, performing well in all formats of the game.

Saqib Mahmood was a part of the reserve bowlers who toured to Sri Lanka and India and will be quite familiar among the camp and was also on standby during the build-up to the first Test at Lord’s. Meanwhile, Batsmen Zak Crawley and Dom Sibley having been rested and will return to play country cricket. The duo has not had a good series so far and has drawn flank for their poor display.

Despite suffering a shoulder injury during the second Test, Mark Wood has been named to the squad. Team England will be hoping Mark Wood gets fit and has the player under medical experts' monitoring. On the other hand, Jack Leach remains to be on standby and will be drafted in, if any need arises.

England vs India: England squad for Third Test

Joe Root (Yorkshire) Captain

Moeen Ali (Worcestershire)

James Anderson (Lancashire)

Jonathan Bairstow (Yorkshire)

Rory Burns (Surrey)

Jos Buttler (Lancashire)

Sam Curran (Surrey)

Haseeb Hameed (Nottinghamshire)

Dan Lawrence (Essex)

Saqib Mahmood (Lancashire)

Dawid Malan (Yorkshire)

Craig Overton (Somerset)

Ollie Pope (Surrey)

Ollie Robinson (Sussex)

Mark Wood (Durham)

Dawid Malan deserves the opportunity: Chris Silverwood

England Men’s Head Coach, Chris Silverwood, said that Dawid Malan has done well and is deserving of the opportunity "Dawid Malan deserves his opportunity in the Test arena. He has a lot of experience across all formats and, if called upon, I am confident that he can come and do well on his home ground. In the limited time he has played first-class cricket this season, he has shown what he is capable of, scoring a highly accomplished 199 for Yorkshire against Sussex at Headingley in June".

England vs India Pataudi Trophy - Schedule

3rd Test: England v India, 25-29 August 2021, Emerald Headingley, Leeds

4th Test: England v India, 2-6 September 2021, Kia Oval, London

5th Test: England v India, 10-14 September, Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester

Image Credit: Yorkshire CC Twitter