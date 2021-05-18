England Announces 15-man Squad For Two New Zealand Tests; Rests IPL 2021 Returnee Players

England Men’s Head Coach Chris Silverwood on Tuesday named a 15-player squad for the two-match Test series against New Zealand starting at Lord’s on Wednesday 2 June 2021. Notably, players who have returned after playing the IPL 2021 have been rested. Gloucestershire wicketkeeper-batsman James Bracey and Sussex seamer Ollie Robinson have been called up to the Test squad for the first time.

“The summer of Test cricket will be fascinating. Playing the top two teams in the world, in New Zealand and India, is perfect preparation for us as we continue to improve and progress towards an Ashes series in Australia at the back end of the year. With several players not available through injury or being rested for the New Zealand series, it is an opportunity for us to reward those who have been on the fringes of England squads over the past 12 months,” said coach Chris Silverwood as quoted by the ECB.

Necessary for IPL returnee players to have an extended break says, Chris Silverwood

In respect of those players injured and rested, Silverwood said, “As for the players who have just come out of quarantine after the cancelled IPL, we felt it necessary for them to have an extended break. We need them to recharge mentally. We will then take a view when they return to cricket." Jofra Archer and Ben Stokes were ruled out due to injuries. On the other hand, IPL 2021 returnees like Moeen Ali, Jonathan Bairstow, Jos Buttler, Sam Curran, and Chris Woakes have been rested after completing a quarantine period.

James Bracey and Ollie Robinson deserve their call ups- Chris Silverwood

Silverwood on the inclusion of Bracey and Robinson said, "Both deserve their call-ups to the Test squad. They have been consistent performers in the County Championship this season and over the past 18 months, have excelled for the Lions on the field and in the various camps, they have been involved in. They are both resilient characters and have demonstrated to me, the captain and coaches that they have the desire, temperament and the ability to continually improve to give themselves every chance of succeeding on the international stage."

James Bracey and Ollie Robinson have been in impressive form during the early stages of the County Championship. Bracey has scored 478 Championship runs so far in this campaign at an average of 53, while Robinson has taken 29 wickets at an average of 14. Both Bracey and Robinson are familiar with the England set-up, having toured as reserves during England’s winter Test programmes in Sri Lanka and India. They were part of the extended squads during last year’s behind closed doors Test series against West Indies and Pakistan, respectively.

England Squad: Joe Root (Captain), James Anderson, James Bracey, Stuart Broad, Rory Burns, Zak Crawley, Ben Foakes, Dan Lawrence, Jack Leach, Craig Overton, Ollie Pope, Ollie Robinson, Dom Sibley, Olly Stone, Mark Wood.

(Image Credits: AP)