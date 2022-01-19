England Assistant Coach Could Be Sacked Over Discomfiting Video Leak Post Ashes Loss

After it was revealed that England batting coach Graham Thorpe shot the viral video of English and Australian players partying till 6 a.m. following the end of the Ashes series, he might be sacked. According to reports, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has opened an investigation after a video of an all-night party surfaced showing a couple of English and Australian players being dispersed by police following a noise complaint lodged outside the hotel where both teams are staying.

The embarrassing video leak

After the emergence of the footage, it was reported by the English media that England's batting coach Graham Thorpe was behind the footage that went viral. Thorpe is accused of filming the footage on his phone and then sharing it with his buddies. They then widely circulated the video, which eventually landed up in the hands of Australian journalists. Given England's devastating failure in the Ashes series, the footage is even more embarrassing for the ECB.

The video shows Australian spinner Nathan Lyon, England captain Joe Root, veteran bowler James Anderson, wicketkeeper-batsman Alex Carey, and Australian batter Travis Head all enjoying drinks on the balcony of the fourth floor of their team hotel. "We've got Nathan Lyon, Joe Root, Alex Carey, Anderson, and Head, This is for the lawyers," Thorpe can be heard saying in the now-viral video.

As per reports, the players arrived around 2:30 am at the team hotel as they had the official presentation and other duties to attend following the end of the final Ashes Test, which was a day-night match and finished late. While others went to the bed after returning to the hotel, some players gathered to party together. Amongst those who failed to return to their respective rooms were Nathan Lyon, Joe Root, James Anderson, Alex Carey, Travis Head, and Graham Thorpe.

In terms of the Ashes series, Australia won the high-octane fight 4-0 to retain the urn for the second time in a row. In the first three Tests, contested in Brisbane, Adelaide, and Melbourne, Australia defeated England. The visitors managed to draw the fourth Ashes Test match in Sydney before losing the final game in Hobart.

