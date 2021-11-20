England Bowler Olly Stone Ponders Test Retirement After Injury-stricken Career

For every cricketer donning the national jersey and cementing the place in the national team is the ultimate dream. However, to keep going at the international level, the player has to also take care of his fitness as a small injury could be fatal to his career. England pacer Olly Stone has endured a stop-start career in international cricket due to injuries that have kept him away from making a return to the national setup. The cricketer has recently stated that he is considering his future in the sport following his latest injury setback.

Olly Stone injury

Talking about Olly Stone injury, the cricketer had undergone surgery to insert a screw into a stress fracture which he suffered back in July. The injury had ruled him out of the upcoming Ashes and also left him worried about his Test cricket future. Speaking on the BBC's Project Ashes podcast, Olly Stone said, "I've given myself the best possible chance of doing everything I can to play Test cricket, and if it means I can't, it would sit right with me if I have to call it a day in the longer format".

He further said, "If I'm being honest, I've had to properly think hard about whether I want to try and get back out there and do it again. This time I felt like I'd done everything I can off the field: diet, nutrition, even just getting fitter and stronger. In the past, I thought it might have been a factor to why it [injury] was happening."

Apart from playing in red-ball format, Olly Stone has also played white-ball cricket representing England in 4 ODIs in which he had picked up a solitary wicket. The right-arm pacer was also in contention to play England’s home ODIs against Sri Lanka, but he couldn’t make the cut because of his stress fracture. He last played the 50-over format for the Brits back in 2018.

Olly Stone Test career

The Warwickshire seamer made his Test debut in 2019 but has played just 3 Tests so far, in which he has taken 10 wickets at a brilliant average of 19.39. The pacer has experience of 44 first-class matches, wherein he has picked up 150 wickets at 24.78.