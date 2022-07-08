England Captain Jos Buttler Lavishes Praise On Indian Bowler: 'It Swung More Than Usual'

England captain Jos Buttler on Thursday heaped praises on Indian pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar after the first T20I in Southampton. Bhuvneshwar bowled superbly in the match, putting England under early pressure by dismissing Buttler for a golden duck in the opening over of the second innings. After the conclusion of the match, Buttler lauded Bhuvneshwar and said that the Indian bowler can swing the ball in almost every condition.

Buttler said Bhuvneshwar's delivery swung more than usual, which according to him, played a major role in England's collapse. Bhuvneshwar dismissed Buttler for a duck and gave away just 10 runs in the three overs that he bowled. Buttler also praised the consistency with which the Indian bowlers bowled in the first T20I. The England opener admitted that they were completely outplayed by the visitors in the first game of the series.

"We were outplayed today. India bowled fantastically well, we couldn't get back from there. Thought we came back well with the ball in the second half. They were a little bit above bar, but their ball swung quite consistently early on and got wickets. Bhuvneshwar Kumar can swing it on most places. It swung more than usual, we probably had to hit one to the stands to reduce the swing (smiles)," Buttler said in his post-match interview.

England vs India: 1st T20I

As far as the match is concerned, India won by a massive margin of 50 runs. Indian skipper Rohit Sharma, who returned to the squad after recovering from COVID-19, won the toss and elected to bat first at The Ageas Bowl. Rohit opened the batting and scored a quickfire 24 off just 14 balls to provide India with a solid start. Moeen Ali dismissed Rohit in the third over. Ishan Kishan was also dismissed by Ali inside the powerplay.

Deepak Hooda carried his good form into the match and scored 33 off just 17 balls. He was dismissed by Chris Jordan. Suryakumar Yadav scored 39 off 19 balls before being removed by Jordan. Hardik Pandya was the lone half-centurion in the match as he scored 51 off 33 balls. He was dismissed by Reece Topley in the 18th over. Axar Patel and Dinesh Karthik scored 17 and 11 runs, respectively. India finished their innings with 198 runs on the board.

In reply, India bowled England out for just 148 runs. Pandya picked four wickets with the ball. Yuzvendra Chahal scalped two wickets to his name. Moeen Ali top-scored for England with 36 off 20 balls. Dawid Malan scored 21 runs, while debutant Harry Brook scored 28 off 23 balls. Jordan also contributed by hitting an unbeaten 26 runs but that wasn't enough to take England home. Pandya was named the player of the match for his all-round performance.

(Image: AP)