England Head Coach Chris Silverwood Claims National Team Ready To Tour Pakistan In 2022

The England vs Pakistan 2020 Test series went underway on Wednesday, August 5 at Old Trafford in Manchester. The series marks the return of Pakistan players into international cricket after a four-month hiatus caused by the ongoing novel coronavirus pandemic. After the end of the opening day’s play, England coach Chris Silverwood spoke about the prospects of a reciprocal tour by England to Pakistan in 2022.

England vs Pakistan 2020: Chris Silverwood “looking forward to playing” in Pakistan

While speaking with the media, England head coach Chris Silverwood said that he would have no problem with touring Pakistan for a cricket series. He admitted that since he has never been to Pakistan, he feels it would be “nice to go” there and “have a look”. The former England fast bowler also jokingly stated that “I know our batsmen would look forward to batting on their wickets.”

Interestingly, former England captain Michael Vaughan also spoke about a possible tour to Pakistan in similar veins. In a recent TMS Podcast, the cricketer-turned-commentator said that Pakistan is a great place for playing cricket and he would love to go back there to watch the England team in action someday. Michael Vaughan later hinted out a possibility of an English side’s tour to Pakistan by saying “I think we’re getting closer to England touring” to the country.

Both Silverwood’s and Michael Vaughan’s comments came after Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Ehsan Mani expressed hope that England would reciprocate for the ongoing home series with a tour to Pakistan in 2022. The last time an England team visited Pakistan was in 2005 under the leadership of Michael Vaughan. An attack on the Sri Lankan team bus in 2009 by armed militants ended several major tours to Pakistan for nearly a decade thereafter.

England vs Pakistan 2020: ENG vs PAK live streaming

The ENG vs PAK live streaming in India is available to viewers on Sony LIV. But fans can also enjoy the scores of the ENG vs PAK live in India by logging onto FanCode. The ENG vs PAK live streaming in India telecast would also be available on Sony SIX. Apart from the Sony Pictures Sports Network, the ENG vs PAK live streaming will be available on Airtel TV and Jio TV. The Day 2 of the England vs Pakistan 2020 first Test commenced on Thursday at 3:30 PM IST. At the time of publishing, Pakistan's first innings total was 176-5 after 71 overs.

