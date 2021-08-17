England Coach Chris Silverwood Rules Out Ben Stokes' Return For 3rd Test Against India

England's head coach Chris Silverwood has stated that he will not press Ben Stokes to return to international cricket unless the all-rounder approaches him. Stokes announced an indefinite break from all forms of cricket late last month in order to prioritise his mental well-being. Following England's defeat against India in the second Test at Lord's, Silverwood was asked if he would encourage Ben Stokes to return for the next match. Silverwood stated that he will not push Stokes to return until the all-rounder believes he is ready to make a comeback.

'Important thing is to ensure Stokes is OK'

Silverwood said the important thing at the moment is to ensure Stokes is fine, adding "when he does return to international cricket he should be mentally prepared to perform for England". Silverwood said he is willing to wait for Stokes to make a comeback and when the talisman is ready for cricket again, he will welcome him with open arms. Silverwood also discussed England pacer Mark Wood's injury, which the bowler suffered in the second Test. Wood is now being monitored by the medical team, according to Silverwood, and if he is totally healthy before the third Test against India, he would be given every opportunity to participate.

England is expected to announce their squad for the third Test match on Wednesday. All eyes will be on England openers Rory Burns and Dom Sibley, who are having a dismal outing with the bat for the past few months and are unlikely to be included for the next Test against India given their below-par performance at Lord's and Trent Bridge. Tasked with chasing 272 runs on the final day at Lord's, both Burns and Sibley fell without scoring a single run, providing England with a shaky start.

India went on to win the second Test by a whopping margin of 151 runs. India had started the day at 181/6 with Rishabh Pant and Ishant Sharma batting. The hosts were quick to remove both batsmen early on Day 5 as Ollie Robinson struck with two back-to-back wickets. However, to everyone's surprise, Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah forged a crucial partnership for the ninth wicket to take India to 298/8 before Kohli declared the innings just after lunch.

Indian bowlers then managed to bowl England out for just 120 runs, hence winning the game and taking a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. Indian opener KL Rahul was adjudged the player of the match for his outstanding 129-run knock in the first innings. The next match will be played at Leed's cricket stadium in Headingley from August 25 to August 29.

Image: AP

