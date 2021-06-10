England Cricket Controversy: Michael Vaughan Calls For "Witch-hunt" Of Old Tweets To Stop

The reputation of England cricket has taken a massive hit after multiple players came under the scanner for having posted bigoted tweets in the past. The England Cricket Board (ECB) was quick in penalising Test debutant Ollie Robinson after his racist and sexist tweets from 2012 to 2013 were unearthed by netizens. The woes for English players do not seem to stop as names such as Eoin Morgan, Jos Buttler and James Anderson have been dragged into the ongoing England cricket controversy. Former England captain Michael Vaughan recently expressed his displeasure on the recent happenings.

Michael Vaughan Twitter: Ex-skipper calls latest England cricket controversy a 'witch hunt'

A number of members from the cricket fraternity have reacted to England players old tweets resurfacing. Cricketer-turned-commentator Michael Vaughan has come out in support of the players who are under scrutiny for their dubious online behaviour. The 46-year-old took to his Twitter account to highlight the fact that the masses were not triggered when the likes of Eoin Morgan, Jos Buttler and James Anderson had posted the particular tweets. This is why he feels that the recent public outrage is nothing but a 'witch hunt' intended to tarnish their reputation.

The virality of the 'England players old tweets' has put added pressure on the board. While the players themselves have earned flak from all quarters for their remarks, Michael Vaughan opined that the sudden outcry is ludicrous. Furthermore, he also pointed out that the targeting of the players needs to stop. Here is the latest Michael Vaughan Twitter post:

No one at the time of Morgan’s ,Buttler’s & Anderson’s tweets seemed offended at the time they tweeted but it’s amazing how they now seem offensive a few years later !!!!!! Utterly ridiculous … The witch hunt has started but has to stop … #OnOn — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) June 10, 2021

ECB suspension of Ollie Robinson

England's talented fast bowler Ollie Robinson finally made his much-anticipated Test debut at the iconic Lord's cricket ground against New Zealand. While the youngster showcased a stunning character in his first-ever game by contributing with both bat and ball, his tweets from 2012 to 2013 eclipsed his impressive performance. ECB has suspended the 27-year-old from international cricket pending an investigation into discriminatory tweets. The ECB suspension of Ollie Robinson has received a mixed response from fans.

What were the Jos Buttler tweets and Eoin Morgan tweets?

Screengrabs of Jos Buttler saying, "Well done on double 100 much beauty batting you are on fire sir" to Alex Hales from August 2017 have emerged. The mocking has been carried on between Morgan and Brendon McCullum to Buttler in May 2018, with the skipper saying, "Sir you're my favourite batsman" and McCullum adding, "Sir, you play very good Opening batting." Many believe that the three cricket stars were making fun of Indians in the posts. Former England captain Michael Vaughan has sided with Morgan and Buttler.

Image source: ECB Twitter / Michael Vaughan Instagram