England Cricket Director Ashley Giles Claims Players Training 'much Safer Than Shopping'

The coronavirus crisis across the United Kingdom (UK) has forced the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) to postpone their 2020 home summer. However, several reports indicate that the board is contemplating to host Pakistan and West Indies in six Test matches from July across two venues with several bio-security measures in place. Quite recently, England's Director of Cricket, Ashley Giles gave his take regarding the ongoing coronavirus UK lockdown situation.

Coronavirus UK lockdown: Ashley Giles on England cricket

Former England cricketer Ashley Giles believes that resuming players' training will be safer than going to a supermarket. In an interview with ESPNcricinfo, he revealed that the ECB has plans for around 30 English cricketers to resume their training with a view of hosting international cricket from July onwards. While Giles admitted to being nervous of the contagious threat of the disease, he ensured that several bio-security measures have been laid out by England Cricket officials to ensure the safety of their players.

Ashley Giles further stated that England cricket is putting measures in place to make conditions favourable for five-day cricket for the touring parties. He cited the example of individual training as the first phase for resuming cricketing activities. Giles expressed his confidence of getting in control of the environment and added that in the first phase of the process, training at a secured venue would at least be better than going out for shopping.

The former cricketer then recalled his own experience of shopping during the coronavirus UK lockdown, which he described as a 'weird feeling'.

Coronavirus UK lockdown: Premier League receives green light

According to Britain's Culture and Sport secretary Oliver Dowden, the UK government is opening the door for the Premier League to return in June. Dowden said that he met with several football officials where they discussed the fate of Premier League as well as of the English Football League. While addressing the media, he stated that the Premier League will also receive support from the UK government and medical experts.

