England Cricket Gets ₹2160 Crore From Broadcast Rights, 18.33 Times More Than West Indies

The recently-concluded England vs West Indies Test series marked the return of international cricket after a four-month hiatus caused by the novel coronavirus pandemic. While the series turned out to be a profitable event for the England and Wales Cricket Board, according to reports, the same cannot be said for West Indies Cricket. Moreover, the West Indies Cricket Board has been reportedly under financial turmoil for the past few months and the situation has only worsened due to the pandemic.

Also Read | England Vs Pakistan Live Streaming: Where To Watch 1st Test In South Africa?

Broadcast earnings for West Indies Cricket in comparison to England Cricket Board

According to a recent tweet by sports journalist Tim Wigmore, the West Indies cricket team helped the England Cricket Board save £280 million (₹2760 crore) through their 3-Test tour in July. Despite the West Indies players agreeing to tour a coronavirus-ravaged country, they received a 50 percent pay cut when they reached back home. According to the report by Tim Wigmore, the England Cricket Board earns around £220 million (₹2160 crore) in a year from broadcasting rights itself. On the other hand, the West Indies Cricket Board gets £12 million (₹118 crore) from the same.

The annual broadcasting revenue generated by England Cricket is greater by 18.33 times than West Indies Cricket. The aforementioned figures are a testament of a significant gap between rich cricket boards like India, Australia and England and the other cricketing boards. It also signifies the importance of financially safeguarding the sport in other countries by the International Cricket Council (ICC).

Also Read | England Vs Pakistan: Wasim Akram Gives Voiceover For Sky Sports Promo In Hindi; Watch

West Indies cricket captain Jason Holder on their current financial status

Immediately after the England vs West Indies Test series, West Indies captain Jason Holder spoke about the financial status of cricket in their country. During an interaction with ESPNCricinfo, the maverick all-rounder claimed that the finances in West Indies cricket have been in poor shape for the last couple of years and the players are bracing up for potential paycuts amidst the ongoing global pandemic. Jason Holder also pinned his hopes on England and Wales Cricket Board for a reciprocal tour to the Caribbean Islands later this year. He stated that if the English board agrees for a return tour to West Indies by the England cricket team, it would help Cricket West Indies to improve their financial records “significantly”. Holder sensationally admitted that the West Indies is only in profits when they play England or India in international cricket, with Australia just about breaking even and the rest of the countries including Pakistan not being profitable as such.

England vs Pakistan 2020 updates

England is currently hosting Pakistan for a three-match Test series in August. The first England vs Pakistan Test went underway on Wednesday, August 5 at Old Trafford in Manchester. The three Test matches will be followed by a three-match T20I series between the two teams.

England vs Pakistan 2020: ENG vs PAK live streaming

The ENG vs PAK live streaming in India is available to viewers on Sony LIV. But fans can also enjoy the scores of the ENG vs PAK live in India by logging onto FanCode. The ENG vs PAK live streaming in India telecast would also be available on Sony SIX. Apart from the Sony Network, the ENG vs PAK live streaming will be available on Airtel TV and Jio TV. The Day 2 of the England vs Pakistan 2020 first Test commenced on Thursday at 3:30 PM IST.

Also Read | England vs Pakistan Live Streaming, Prediction, Pitch And Weather Report, 1st Test Preview

Also Read | England Vs Pakistan 2020: Abid Ali Becomes 1st Pak Batsman To Be Dismissed In COVID-19 Era

Image credits: West Indies Cricket Twitter