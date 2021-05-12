England Cricket Schedule 2021: Eoin Morgan And Co.'s Commitments From June-December

At the beginning of the year 2021, the England cricket team played a Test series against Sri Lanka and won the series by winning the 2 Test matches. The England team then embarked on a series against India which included 5 Test, 5 T20I and 3 ODI matches. England faced defeat in all the series and lost the complete series against India. After the IPL 2021 suspension, the England players have returned to their country where Eoin Morgan and the England team are gearing up for their upcoming fixtures in the latter part of the 2021 year.

Before the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021, England are set to face New Zealand, Sri Lanka, Pakistan and India in their upcoming schedule. The England team will begin its schedule for the latter part of the year by facing New Zealand from June 2 in a 2-Test series. After the IPL 2021 suspension, here’s a look at all the matches in the England cricket schedule 2021.

A brief look at England cricket schedule 2021

June: New Zealand Tour of England – 2 Tests

June-July: Sri Lanka Tour of England – 3 T20Is, 3 ODIs

July: Pakistan Tour of England – 3 ODIs, 3 T20Is

The Hundred could also take place in between the Pakistan and India series

August: India Tour of England – 5 Tests

October: England tour of Pakistan – 2 T20Is

October-November: ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021

November-December and into 2022: England's tour of Australia - 5-match The Ashes series

England vs New Zealand 2021 Test series

Eoin Morgan and the team will start their schedule by facing New Zealand in a Test Series. The England vs New Zealand 2021 Test series consists of two Test matches starting from June 2. The first Test match will take place from June 2 to 6 at Lord’s. The second Test match will take place from June 10 to 14 at the Edgbaston.

White-ball fixtures against Sri Lanka and Pakistan

After concluding this series, the England team will start its white-ball preparation by facing Sri Lanka and Pakistan in limited overs cricket. All the matches will take place in the UK itself.

India vs England 2021 Test series

After their 1-3 loss against India in the previous Test series held at the beginning of the year, the England team would be eager to redeem themselves in India vs England 2021 Test series. England will face India in the first Test of the series from August 4. The series will conclude with the last Test match taking place on September 10.

ICYMI - A look at #TeamIndia's squad for the inaugural ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final and the five-match Test series against England. 👇



Standby players: Abhimanyu Easwaran, Prasidh Krishna, Avesh Khan, Arzan Nagwaswalla pic.twitter.com/17J050QVT3 — BCCI (@BCCI) May 7, 2021

Final preparation before the T20 World Cup

England will also face Pakistan in a T20I series to prepare ahead of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021. Both the matches will take place at the National stadium cricket ground in Karachi. The first T20I will take place on October 14 while the second T20I will take place on the next day on October 15.

Image Source: AP