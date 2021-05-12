England Cricket Schedule 2021: Eoin Morgan And Co.'s Commitments From June-December

Quick links:
At the beginning of the year 2021, the England cricket team played a Test series against Sri Lanka and won the series by winning the 2 Test matches. The England team then embarked on a series against India which included 5 Test, 5 T20I and 3 ODI matches. England faced defeat in all the series and lost the complete series against India. After the IPL 2021 suspension, the England players have returned to their country where Eoin Morgan and the England team are gearing up for their upcoming fixtures in the latter part of the 2021 year.
Congrats to @BCCI 👏— England Cricket (@englandcricket) March 28, 2021
A fantastic tour full of world-class and exciting cricket 🏏
See you in our summer! 👋 pic.twitter.com/UDvYqaoQwS
Before the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021, England are set to face New Zealand, Sri Lanka, Pakistan and India in their upcoming schedule. The England team will begin its schedule for the latter part of the year by facing New Zealand from June 2 in a 2-Test series. After the IPL 2021 suspension, here’s a look at all the matches in the England cricket schedule 2021.
Eoin Morgan and the team will start their schedule by facing New Zealand in a Test Series. The England vs New Zealand 2021 Test series consists of two Test matches starting from June 2. The first Test match will take place from June 2 to 6 at Lord’s. The second Test match will take place from June 10 to 14 at the Edgbaston.
After concluding this series, the England team will start its white-ball preparation by facing Sri Lanka and Pakistan in limited overs cricket. All the matches will take place in the UK itself.
After their 1-3 loss against India in the previous Test series held at the beginning of the year, the England team would be eager to redeem themselves in India vs England 2021 Test series. England will face India in the first Test of the series from August 4. The series will conclude with the last Test match taking place on September 10.
ICYMI - A look at #TeamIndia's squad for the inaugural ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final and the five-match Test series against England. 👇— BCCI (@BCCI) May 7, 2021
Standby players: Abhimanyu Easwaran, Prasidh Krishna, Avesh Khan, Arzan Nagwaswalla pic.twitter.com/17J050QVT3
England will also face Pakistan in a T20I series to prepare ahead of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021. Both the matches will take place at the National stadium cricket ground in Karachi. The first T20I will take place on October 14 while the second T20I will take place on the next day on October 15.