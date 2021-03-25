England Cricket Team To Help Struggling West Indies Earn Whopping $100 MILLION; Here’s How

The England cricket team is scheduled to tour West Indies next year. While their initial plan was to play three T20Is and two Test matches in the Caribbean, the England Cricket Board (ECB) have decided to extend the tour to five T20Is and three Tests. The latest announcement was made in order to help Cricket West Indies (CWI) to raise funds, according to a report by ESPNCricinfo.

The report further states that England’s upcoming extended tour of West Indies will help the latter’s cricket board to earn nearly $100 million. Interestingly, the West Indies cricket team toured England last year amidst the pandemic. The tour helped the ECB avoid some staggering losses and even helped them stage their complete international home season without any hindrance.

CWI President Ricky Skerritt welcomed the news of England extending their tour to the Caribbean. He said, “It has come about because of the special relationship that has been developed between our respective boards”. Skerritt added that he is looking forward to working with ECB Chairman Ian Watmore and he has already begun discussions on how CWI can improve its development programs.

Meanwhile, both England and West Indies are currently engaged in their ongoing international cricketing commitments. England are on a tour to India which will conclude on March 28. The immediate next encounter between the two teams is the upcoming India vs England second ODI on Friday, March 26.

The West Indies, on the other hand, are hosting Sri Lanka in a two-match Test series. The ongoing first Test match is being played in Antigua, with the hosts requiring 341 runs for a win on the fifth day. Earlier, former captain Jason Holder wrecked Sri Lanka’s batting order with a five-wicket haul on Day 1.

Stumps in Antigua on a day that belonged to Sri Lanka.



The West Indies finish the day at 34/1, needing another 341 runs to win.#WIvSL | #WTC21 | https://t.co/mHPz6h5l9h pic.twitter.com/3SHqliTJrt — ICC (@ICC) March 24, 2021

Post the Sri Lanka series, West Indies players will resume their 2021 cricketing commitments in July with a home series against Pakistan. Prior to that, several West Indian white-ball specialists will now be departing for India for the upcoming Indian Premier League 2021 (IPL 2021) season. Players like Chris Gayle, Kieron Pollard, Jason Holder, Nicholas Pooran, Sunil Narine, Andre Russell, Dwayne Bravo and several others are all slated to join their respective franchises next month. IPL aside, here is a look at West Indies’ entire cricketing schedule for the remainder of the year.

July: Pakistan tour of West Indies, three Tests and three T20Is

October and November: ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 in India

December: West Indies tour of Pakistan, three ODIs and three T20Is

