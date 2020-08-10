England Cricket Set To Reveal How They Organised COVID-19 Era Tests So Far In Documentary

The England and Wales Cricket Board hosted a three-match Test series against West Indies in July. The series played behind closed doors marked the return of international cricket in the midst of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The England cricket team later played three ODIs against Ireland and are currently in the middle of hosting Pakistan for another set of three Test matches.

International cricket returns with English home season

England’s ongoing home fixtures are being played without crowds and with social distancing measures in place. Moreover, the England and Wales Cricket Board has also implemented several biosecurity measures to ensure the smooth functioning of the game. Due to the contagious nature of the disease, the board handed a one-match suspension to Jofra Archer when the speedster was found guilty of breaching biosecurity protocol.

The England and Wales Cricket Board, in partnership with English cricket broadcasters Sky Sports, are set to release a special documentary on Tuesday, August 11. The documentary, titled ‘Behind Closed Doors: The COVID Test Match’, will chronicle how English cricket officials and broadcasters successfully created a bio-secure environment for the cricketers in order to safely conduct matches amidst the pandemic.

Test cricket played in a bio-secure environment without a crowd and social-distancing measures in place.



How would it work? Could it be done? What would the coverage look like?



📺 Watch 'Behind Closed Doors: The COVID Test Match' from 8pm tomorrow on Sky Sports Cricket. pic.twitter.com/loV69rnB0R — Sky Sports Cricket (@SkyCricket) August 9, 2020

ENG vs PAK 2020: Pakistan tour of England highlights

Meanwhile, England won the first Test against Pakistan by three wickets at Old Trafford to go 1-0 up in the three-match series. English all-rounder Chris Woakes was adjudged as the ‘Player of the Match’ for his match-haul of 4-54 and an unbeaten knock of 84 to guide his side to a successful run chase in the second innings. The two teams will now face each other at Rose Bowl for the second Test from August 13 onwards.

ENG vs PAK 2020: Pakistan tour of England schedule

Itinerary for England vs Pakistan 2020 remaining Test matches:

ENG vs PAK 2020 second Test: August 13-17 at Rose Bowl, Southampton

ENG vs PAK 2020 third Test: August 21-25 at Rose Bowl, Southampton

Schedule for England vs Pakistan 2020 three-match T20I series:

ENG vs PAK 2020 first T20I: August 28 at Old Trafford, Manchester

ENG vs PAK 2020 second T20I: August 30 at Old Trafford, Manchester

ENG vs PAK 2020 third T20I: September 1 at Old Trafford, Manchester

ENG vs PAK 2020: ENG vs PAK live streaming

The ENG vs PAK live streaming in India is available to viewers on Sony LIV. Fans can also enjoy the scores of ENG vs PAK live in India by logging onto FanCode. ENG vs PAK live telecast in India will be available on Sony Six. Apart from the Sony Network, ENG vs PAK live streaming will be available on Airtel TV and Jio TV. The England vs Pakistan second Test will commence on Thursday, August 13 at 3:30 PM IST.

Image credits: ICC Twitter