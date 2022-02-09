England Drop James Anderson, Stuart Broad From Squad For West Indies Test Series

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) on Tuesday announced a 16-member squad for the upcoming Test series against the West Indies. James Anderson and Stuart Broad, two of England's greatest fast bowlers, have been left out of the squad for the three-match series. The veterans are amongst the eight players dropped by England for the tour next month. The decision is the first to be made by interim manager Andrew Strauss, who led the selection panel in absence of the England cricket team head coach.

Andrew Strauss said after the announcement that the axing of Anderson and Broad doesn't mean the end for them as England players. "In respect of James Anderson and Stuart Broad, I want to emphasise this does not mean the end for them as England players. We feel that it is important to look at some exciting new bowling potential and give some added responsibility to other players who have featured previously," Strauss was quoted as saying by cricket.com.au.

Jos Buttler dropped

Wicketkeeper-batsman Jos Buttler is amongst the big names dropped for the upcoming series. Buttler is reportedly recovering from a broken finger injury. Sam Billings, who was added to the Test squad in place of Buttler, has also been left out of the team announced for the West Indies series. Haseeb Hameed, Rory Burns, Dawid Malan, and Dom Bess are other names not included in the squad. Ben Foakes will travel as a wicketkeeper-batsman, while Alex Lees, Saqib Mahmood, and Matthew Fisher have also been added to the squad.

"With the start of a new cycle, it has allowed the selection panel to refresh the Test squad with a particular focus on competing away from home. We felt that it was time to draw a line after the Ashes defeat, look forward and give some impetus with an influx of new players," Strauss added.

Meanwhile, a couple of players including the likes of Chris Woakes and Ollie Pope have been recalled to the Test squad despite performing poorly in the recently-concluded Ashes series. England suffered a humiliating defeat in Australia last month, losing the five-match Ashes series 4-0.

England's Test squad: Joe Root (Yorkshire) captain, Jonathan Bairstow (Yorkshire), Zak Crawley (Kent), Matthew Fisher (Yorkshire), Ben Foakes (Surrey), Dan Lawrence (Essex), Jack Leach (Somerset), Alex Lees (Durham), Saqib Mahmood (Lancashire), Craig Overton (Somerset), Matthew Parkinson (Lancashire), Ollie Pope (Surrey), Ollie Robinson (Sussex), Ben Stokes (Durham), Chris Woakes (Warwickshire), Mark Wood (Durham).

