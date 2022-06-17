England Fall Just 2 Runs Short Of 500 As New ODI World Record Created By Eoin Morgan & Co.

The England Men's Cricket Team set a new world record by scoring the highest-ever score in an One-Day International match. In the first ODI against the Netherlands on Friday, England amassed 498 runs for the loss of four wickets, breaking its own record from 2018. England had scored 481/6 against Australia four years ago, which was the previous highest innings total.

Netherlands vs England: 1st ODI

England reached the milestone courtesy of some powerpack knocks from Phil Salt, Dawid Malan, Jos Buttler, and Liam Livingstone. After Jason Roy was dismissed for 1 off 7 balls, Phil Salt and Dawid Malan forged a crucial 222-run partnership. Salt and Malan were dismissed for 122 and 125 runs by Logan van Beek and Pieter Seelaar, respectively.

Jos Buttler remained unbeaten at 162 off 70 balls, which he scored at a strike rate of 231.42. Buttler hit a whopping 14 sixes and 7 boundaries during his knock. Liam Livingstone also remained unbeaten as he scored 66 off just 22 balls with a strike rate of 300. Netherland will now have to score 499 runs to win the match.

Image: ECB/Twitter

