England Fan Proposes To Lover On Live TV, Giant Screen Says 'decision Pending'; Watch

During the third T20I match between England and Pakistan, a man proposed to his partner on live television, capturing everyone's attention, including the broadcasters, who played along by updating the giant screen with the final decision. As the man knelt and took out a ring to propose to his lover, the broadcasters updated the giant screen with the text "decision pending," which is usually used when players await the decision of the third umpire. After the woman accepted the proposal, the text on the screen quickly changed to "she said yes".

The incident took place between the 9th and 10th overs, which were bowled by Adil Rashid and Moeen Ali, respectively. The ECB shared a video of the incident on its official social media handle. In the video, a man in England fan replica t-shirt kneels down and proposes to his lover, who nods her head and says 'yes.' Following the proposal, a few bystanders could be seen congratulating the couple on their major life decision.

Decision Pending... ⏳



She said YES! 💍



Congrats Phil and Jill! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/SHj0iy45Pw — England Cricket (@englandcricket) July 21, 2021

England vs Pakistan 3rd T20I

As far as the match is concerned, Pakistan fans had to go home with their heads down once again as their team lost the series decider against England by 3 wickets. England batters chased down a relatively low total, courtesy of 36-ball 64 by Jason Roy. Adil Rashid remained the star with the ball as he picked up four wickets in the game. Earlier, Pakistan batsman Mohammad Rizwan played a superb unbeaten 79-run knock to help his side post a total of 154 runs in 20 overs. England chased down the target with two balls to spare.

Earlier, Pakistan was annihilated in a three-match One-Day International (ODI) series against a second-string England side led by Ben Stokes. Pakistan lost all three matches despite England not playing its key white-ball players due to COVID-19 positive results inside the camp. England assembled an all-new squad a day before the opening match and managed to beat an experienced Pakistani side 3-0.

Image: ECB/Twitter

