England Fined 20% Match Fees For Slow Over-rate, Netizens make 3rd Umpire Jokes

Quick links:
The Eoin Morgan-led England Cricket Team has been fined 20 per cent of their match fees for maintaining a slow over-rate in the fourth T20I against India at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Thursday. ICC's match referee Javagal Srinath imposed the sanction after Morgan's side was ruled to be one over short of the target even after time allowances were taken into consideration. On-field officials Nitin Menon, Ananthapadmanabhan, and third umpire Virender Sharma levelled the charge, however, netizens were quick to mock the third umpire over the time required for making his decisions.
India broke the trend of the win-toss-bat-second-win-game on Thursday as they squeezed out a thrilling eight-run win in the fourth T20I against England after being put in to bat first. The two teams will now head into the final game on Saturday with the series level at 2-2. However, to run salt in England's wounds, their players were fined 20% of their match fees for a slow over-rate in the fourth T20I.
JUST IN: England have been fined 20% of their match fees for maintaining a slow over-rate in the fourth #INDvENG T20I.March 19, 2021
They were found to be one over short of the target rate. pic.twitter.com/THeaFXfDKX
On Friday, a statement from the ICC read, "In accordance with Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to minimum over-rate offences, players were fined 20 per cent of their match fees for every over their side fails to bowl in the allotted time." England captain Eoin Morgan accepted the charges, thereby ruling out the need for a formal hearing.
The over-rates from both sides in this series have been appalling, to say the least. After the second T20I, Team India were reprimanded for failing to bowl their overs within the allotted time and, as a result, were fined 20 per cent of their match fees.
However, following the 4th T20I, netizens were quick to point the finger at third umpire Virender Sharma for taking plenty of time to confirm his decisions. On Twitter one wrote, "Why are the England players being fined, the 3rd umpire took sooooo much time to make his decisions on the screen" while another added, "Fine should also be imposed on the third umpire."
Brilliant knocks from Suryakumar Yadav and Shreyas Iyer, along with outstanding bowling efforts by Shardul Thakur and Hardik Pandya won India the fourth T20I by eight runs to enforce a decider in the five-match series. England have now twice squandered their lead in the T20I series against India, which has set up a mouthwatering final game on Saturday, March 20.
Bats once & right away bags the Man of the match award ðŸ˜ŽðŸ¤™ðŸ»#TeamIndia ðŸ‡®ðŸ‡³— BCCI (@BCCI) March 18, 2021
Onwards and upward from here on ðŸ’ªðŸ»
2-2 & we are all set for the grand finale #INDvENG @paytm pic.twitter.com/bFHbl1IG03
Following the IND vs ENG 5th T20I on Saturday, India and England will play three ODI's.
Stay updated on the latest IND VS ENG news. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS ENG extravaganza.