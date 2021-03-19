England Fined 20% Match Fees For Slow Over-rate, Netizens make 3rd Umpire Jokes

The Eoin Morgan-led England Cricket Team has been fined 20 per cent of their match fees for maintaining a slow over-rate in the fourth T20I against India at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Thursday. ICC's match referee Javagal Srinath imposed the sanction after Morgan's side was ruled to be one over short of the target even after time allowances were taken into consideration. On-field officials Nitin Menon, Ananthapadmanabhan, and third umpire Virender Sharma levelled the charge, however, netizens were quick to mock the third umpire over the time required for making his decisions.

India vs England T20I: England players fined for slow over-rate in fourth T20I

India broke the trend of the win-toss-bat-second-win-game on Thursday as they squeezed out a thrilling eight-run win in the fourth T20I against England after being put in to bat first. The two teams will now head into the final game on Saturday with the series level at 2-2. However, to run salt in England's wounds, their players were fined 20% of their match fees for a slow over-rate in the fourth T20I.

On Friday, a statement from the ICC read, "In accordance with Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to minimum over-rate offences, players were fined 20 per cent of their match fees for every over their side fails to bowl in the allotted time." England captain Eoin Morgan accepted the charges, thereby ruling out the need for a formal hearing.

The over-rates from both sides in this series have been appalling, to say the least. After the second T20I, Team India were reprimanded for failing to bowl their overs within the allotted time and, as a result, were fined 20 per cent of their match fees.

However, following the 4th T20I, netizens were quick to point the finger at third umpire Virender Sharma for taking plenty of time to confirm his decisions. On Twitter one wrote, "Why are the England players being fined, the 3rd umpire took sooooo much time to make his decisions on the screen" while another added, "Fine should also be imposed on the third umpire."

India vs England 4th T20I report and India vs England final T20 date

Brilliant knocks from Suryakumar Yadav and Shreyas Iyer, along with outstanding bowling efforts by Shardul Thakur and Hardik Pandya won India the fourth T20I by eight runs to enforce a decider in the five-match series. England have now twice squandered their lead in the T20I series against India, which has set up a mouthwatering final game on Saturday, March 20.

India vs England schedule

Following the IND vs ENG 5th T20I on Saturday, India and England will play three ODI's.

1st ODI: Pune | March 23rd

2nd ODI: Pune | March 26th

3rd ODI: Pune | March 28th

