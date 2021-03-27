England Get Huge Plaudits From Wasim Jaffer; Fans Get Hilarious Filmy Meme For Big Final

Former Indian cricketer Wasim Jaffer yet again showcased his sense of humour on Twitter after England defeated India in the second one-day international. England in the second ODI defeated India by 6 wickets and chased a massive target of 337 runs in just 43.3 overs. With this win, England leveled the 3 matches ODI series by 1-1, and the final encounter is slated to take place on Sunday, March 28.

English opener Jonny Bairstow and all-rounder Ben Stokes demolished India's bowling line-up. Both Stokes and Bairstow displayed clean striking of the ball during the second one-day. Bairstow who was chosen player of the match played an inning of 124 runs off 112 balls with the help of 11 boundaries and 7 sixes. However, it was Ben Stokes' explosive 99 which stole the limelight. Ben Stokes played an explosive inning of 99 runs off 52 balls with the help of 4 boundaries and 10 sixes. However, the English all-rounder fell short of his century by just 1 run broke many cricket fans' hearts.

Wasim Jaffer also hailed Bairstow and Stokes for their performance in the second ODI of India vs England. As England defeated India and leveled the series by 1-1, Jaffer had the perfect meme to capture Indian fans' feelings for the upcoming final encounter between India and England on Sunday.

England were phenomenal today. Especially @jbairstow21 and @benstokes38. Well done to them on sticking to their aggressive approach despite the hiccup in the first odi. Super Sunday ahead 🤩 #INDvENG pic.twitter.com/KnXhM8be9I — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) March 26, 2021

'We never had a chance during Stokes-Bairstow partnership': Virat Kohli

"I think we set up quite a decent total. It was going to be challenging if we stayed in the game for long periods. We started off well with the new ball, with our lines and lengths but England found a way to hang on and got a century partnership. We did falter a bit at times but mostly, that was some of the best hitting that you'll ever see. We never had a chance during their partnership (Stokes-Bairstow), that's how good they were. Don't think dew was much of a factor. Maybe the wicket settled a bit better but that's no excuse," said Virat Kohli during the presentation ceremony.

Now, all eyes on the final encounter between India and England at the MCA Stadium in Pune. It is to be noted that England has not won any series on this tour, therefore the 2019 World Cup winners will be looking forward to ending the series on a high.

(Image Credits: @WasimJaffer14/Twitter/PTI)

