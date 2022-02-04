England Head Coach Chris Silverwood Steps Down Post Ashes Humiliation

England men's cricket team head coach Chris Silverwood has resigned from his position in the wake of his side's humiliating performance in the recently-concluded Ashes series. The decision comes hours after Ashley Giles stepped down as ECB's managing director. The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) on Friday announced that Silverwood has parted ways with the senior men's side, adding that the interim arrangements for the upcoming series against West Indies will be announced soon.

"It’s been an absolute honour to be England Head Coach, and I’m extremely proud to have worked alongside our players and staff. I want to thank them all for the hard work and commitment they have given during my time in the role and I wish them all the very best moving forward. The last two years have been very demanding but I have really enjoyed my time with the team and working with Rooty and Morgs, and I am very proud of this group considering the challenges. I leave with fond memories and I am now looking forward to spending some quality time at home with my family and embracing the next chapter," Silverwood said on his resignation.

'A man of great integrity'

"During his time in the role, Chris has given absolutely everything to make a success of it. He is a man of great integrity, with who players and staff alike have enjoyed working. Under Chris, England Men's white-ball teams have been ranked first and second in the world while he also led the Test team to a number of series wins including away in South Africa and Sri Lanka," ECB Chief Executive Officer Tom Harrison said in a statement.

Harrison further added that the ECB's newly-appointed managing director Andrew Strauss will appoint a caretaker coach for the West Indies series before deciding on a long-term fixture to help move English cricket forward. Silverwood had joined the England side as a full-time bowling coach in 2018. After Trevor Bayliss stepped down as head coach of the side in 2019, Silverwood was appointed in his place. Silverwood received a lot of criticism after England lost the five-match Ashes series 4-0. Since then, he was under immense pressure to resign as England's head coach.

Image: AP