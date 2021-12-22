England 'just Not Capable...': Kevin Pietersen Dissects England's Dismal Campaign At Ashes

Former England cricketer Kevin Pietersen believes that the Joe Root-led side is not capable of winning a Test match in the ongoing Ashes series in Australia. Talking about England's performance in the ongoing Ashes series, Pietersen said it is nearly impossible for a team to bounce back once 2-0 down in an Ashes series away from home. Pietersen, in his blog post on Betway, said he has a lot of sympathy for England players at the moment because there is nothing they can do to amend the wrongs that have already been done in the five-match series.

"Unfortunately, I know from experience that once you go 2-0 down in an Ashes series away from home there is no belief in the camp that you’re going to turn things around. Previously, we had to go to the WACA, where England always lose. At least this time they’re going straight to Melbourne, but there is nothing in these performances to suggest that England are capable of winning a Test match. Every time they engineer a little bit of hope, they have another horrible session. They’re just not capable of putting a few good sessions and days together," Pietersen wrote on Betway.

Pietersen slams County Cricket

Pietersen further said that England's batting lineup has let the side down so far in the series as they have repeatedly failed to put up big scores on the board. Pietersen said that scores of 200 are never going to be enough to win an Ashes series and that the bowlers will look a whole lot better if they had some runs to play with. The former Ashes-winning cricketer said that Dawid Malan has looked good in the series but Ben Stokes is playing solely on reputation because he has not contributed for a while.

Pietersen blamed England's poor batting lineup on the system, calling the County Cricket absolutely rubbish. Pietersen said England's domestic structure is not producing good batsmen or bowlers and that the country is still relying on veteran pacers Stuart Broad and James Anderson. "Until the ECB transform its first-class competition into something genuinely elite and high-quality, by reducing the number of players and producing better pitches, then disasters like we’re seeing in Australia are going to keep happening," the 41-year-old said.

England received thrashing in the first two matches of the ongoing Ashes series as Australia emerged victorious on both occasions by a huge margin of 9 wickets and 275 runs, respectively. The third Ashes Test match is scheduled to be held in Melbourne, starting December 26.

