England Legend Butcher Arrives In Pakistan, Points Out 'mistaken Identity' On PSL Poster

Mark Butcher, a former England cricketer, was shocked when he arrived in Pakistan for the latest edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL). Despite the high level of excitement surrounding the T20 tournament, Butcher was taken aback to see that his face had been purposely edited onto a poster meant to welcome international commentators. The image had originally featured former South African wicketkeeper-batsman, Mark Boucher.

Butcher took to his official Twitter handle to share a picture of the gaffe and wondered when the PSL officials spotted the case of mistaken identity on the poster. "Warm welcome as always in - though I wonder when they spotted the case of mistaken identity…" Butcher wrote on Twitter.

Warm welcome as always in 🇵🇰 - though I wonder when they spotted the case of mistaken identity… 🤣 #PSL8 pic.twitter.com/ObyC3KGxyR — mark butcher (@markbutcher72) February 13, 2023

The 2023 edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) is scheduled to begin on February 13. The match will be played between the current champions Lahore Qalandars and last year's runners-up Multan Sultans at Multan Cricket Stadium. A total of 34 matches will be played throughout the season. The PSL final will be held on March 19 at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

Mark Butcher's career

Butcher is a former professional cricketer who played for England. He was born on August 29, 1972, in Southwark, London, England. Butcher played for the Surrey County Cricket Club for most of his career and was a top-order batsman. He made his international debut for England in 1997 and went on to play in 71 Test matches, scoring 4,406 runs at an average of 37.69. He was also a part of England's historic Test series win in Australia in 1998-1999.

Butcher was known for his technically sound batting and was particularly strong against fast bowling. He was also a competent fielder and was often utilized in the slips. After retiring from international cricket in 2004, Butcher continued to play county cricket for Surrey until retiring in 2010. After retiring from cricket, Butcher has worked as a commentator and analyst for various cricketing events across the world.

