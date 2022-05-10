England Legend Graham Thorpe Admitted To Hospital After Falling Seriously Ill

England cricket legend Graham Thorpe has been admitted to a hospital after having fallen seriously ill. The news was relayed to the fans via a statement released on the official social media handle of the Professional Cricketers' Association (PCA) of England & Wales.

The PCA released a statement at the request of Graham Thorpe's family to inform fans about the England cricketing legend's health.

The press release read, "At the request of Graham Thorpe’s family, the PCA has issued the following statement. Graham Thorpe has recently fallen seriously ill and is currently in hospital receiving treatment. His prognosis is unclear at this stage and we ask for privacy for him and his family at this time. Our thoughts are with Graham and his family."

Meanwhile, Thorpe's former county Surrey, where the 52-year old played all of his 17-year first-class career, said, "The thoughts of everyone at the Club are with Graham, his wife Amanda, and family at this time. He is an icon of the English game, known by millions of cricket fans and forever a favourite son of Surrey CCC."

Graham Thorpe's career

Graham Thorpe represented the national side in 182 internationals, including 100 Tests. He scored more than 9,100 runs across these formats, including 16 centuries and 60 fifties.

After retiring in 2005, Thorpe forayed into coaching. Interestingly, he began his coachig career in Australia, where he worked with the likes of opener David Warner and former captain Steve Smith at New South Wales. After finishing his stint there, he returned to England and served as the national team's batting coach from 2010 to 2022.

However, Thorpe's stint with the national team ended following the side's humiliating 4-0 defeat to Australia in the Ashes series earlier this year. Soon after, he was appointed as the Head Coach of the Afghanistan national team.