England Legend Makes Colossal Remark On 'cricket Geek' Broad As He Takes 600 Test Wickets

English paceman Stuart Broad has two wickets to his name on the conclusion of Day 1’s play in the fourth Test of the Ashes 2023 series at Old Trafford in Manchester. Courtesy of his effort, the 37-year-old joined an elite list of Test bowlers to take 600 or more Test wickets in international cricket. While he is the fifth bowler to enter the list, he is only the second speedster to do so.

Stuart Broad made his debut in Test cricket back in 2007

He completed 600 wickets in his 166th Test match for England

James Anderson is the only other pacer to take 600 or more Test wickets

'Born for Ashes cricket'': English cricket legend's striking thoughts on Stuart Broad

Stuart Broad joined the likes of Muttiah Muralitharan, Shane Warne, his teammate James Anderson, and Anil Kumble to register 600 or more Test wickets in their careers. As the events unfolded, former England captain Nasser Hussain heaped praises on the 37-year-old in his column for The Daily Mail, saying that playing against Australia brings the best out of Stuart Broad. Hussain also mentioned that much like his father Chris Broad, even Stuart was born for the Ashes cricket.

It was fitting that Stuart Broad got to 600 career Test wickets against Australia because like his dad Chris, he was born for Ashes cricket. There is something about playing against Australia that brings out the best in him. These are the games in which you see how much heart he has. He always wants to be in a battle.

"Broad is in a rare fast bowling category"

Hussain went on to elaborate his thoughts by drawing a comparison between Steve Smit and Broad. “You talk about Australia’s Smith being a problem solver with the bat, I see the same with Broad with the ball. He sees everything as a challenge too. They’re both cricket geeks. For me, Broad is in a rare fast bowling category as someone that ticks every box,” Hussain added.

Meanwhile, Australia will start Day 2 of the 4th Test of Ashes 2023 on 299/8, looking to add valuable runs and avoid a collapse. Australia entered the fourth Ashes Test with a 2-1 lead in the series and need a victory in Manchester to retain the Ashes. On the other hand, England are chasing their first Ashes series win since 2015.