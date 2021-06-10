England Legend Michael Vaughan Gets Into Argument With Fans Over Recent Controversy

The England cricket team was caught in a social media storm due to the past Ollie Robinson tweets which led to the suspension of the fast bowler just after his Test debut. Even after Ollie Robinson’s suspension, the social media controversy did not seem to end as it led to a frenzied search of social media accounts of other English players like Eoin Morgan, Jos Buttler and James Anderson for possible objectional comments. Former England cricketer Michael Vaughan was against the scrutiny faced by other prominent English players for their past social media comments.

Michael Vaughan's stand on the social media controversy

Previously, Michael Vaughan had supported ECB’s decision to suspend Ollie Robinson saying that the situation was dealt in a fair way. However, when the aftermath of the controversy involved the social media scrutiny of other prominent English players like Eoin Morgon and Jos Buttler, Vaughan felt that it was utterly ridiculous while labelling the search as a witch hunt. Considering Vaughan’s stand, some fans argued that the former England cricketer took a different turn of opinion when it included players like Morgon and Buttler while supporting Robinson’s suspension on the other hand.

1.Ollie wasn’t invoked in any system contractually at all. 2.Ollie’s Tweets we’re a damn site worse.3.All 3 new players were all in the public domain representing England & no one seemed them offensive at the time.4.I have never played a game with Buttler or Morgan .. #OnOn https://t.co/KMxLTnLEhg — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) June 10, 2021

Michael Vaughan Twitter clarification for the controversy

The Michael Vaughan Twitter opinions that were conflicting in nature raised the argument further. However, Vaughan has recently cleared his stand on Twitter writing that Ollie Robinson wasn’t involved in any formal contract of cricket during the time he made his controversial tweets. He also argued that Morgan, Buttler and Anderson were in the public domain while representing the England team when they made the tweets that were later considered offensive. He further added that the tweets weren’t considered offensive during the time they were made and suddenly after a few years the tweets were seen from a different frame.

The ECB social media controversy

He also made a point by writing that he had never played a match with Eoin Morgan and Jos Buttler, thereby rejecting the allegation of a personal bias. Past tweets of Morgan and Buttler had resurfaced on the internet where they were allegedly seen mocking Indians. Recently, a past James Anderson tweet also stirred up the social media storm further where the English fast bowler mentioned his bowling partner Stuart Broad in an offensive way. The ECB has assured that the ongoing situation will be dealt in an appropriate manner.

No one at the time of Morgan’s ,Buttler’s & Anderson’s tweets seemed offended at the time they tweeted but it’s amazing how they now seem offensive a few years later !!!!!! Utterly ridiculous … The witch hunt has started but has to stop … #OnOn — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) June 10, 2021

ENG vs NZ 2nd Test live score

