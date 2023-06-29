England Legend Uses Ian Botham's Example As Advice To Ben Stokes; 'Time For Him To...'

On the back of their excellent win in the first Test, Australia has made a strong start in the second Test at Lord's. England has struggled to execute their plans with perfection and this second game will be a pivotal point in their bid to claim this Ashes. The Aussies are trailing 1-0 in the five-match Test series.

3 things you need to know

England hasn't won the Ashes series since 2015

Australia recently defeated Indian to win the World Test Championship

The Aussies now have all the ICC men's trophies in their cabinet

David Lloyd suggested Ben Stokes to take up off-spin

It hasn't been an easy Test series for English captain Ben Stokes. The English all-rounder has failed to inspire his side despite having a pretty competitive squad at his disposal. He has also not been effective with his bowling and former England cricketer David Lloyd implied that the CSK player should try his hand at off-spin.

In his column for Daily Mail he said, “Late in the day, I had a quiet moment and wondered if I was old fashioned and whether the game was passing me by because England were crying out for a spinner. They had no sense of deception or guile with four right-arm quicks. It was all very predictable and one-dimensional.”

😍 Through the Long Room, down the steps of the Pavilion and onto the pitch...



We're underway at Lord's 👊



LET'S GO! 🎉#EnglandCricket | #Ashes pic.twitter.com/XFIKh9C6Eb — England Cricket (@englandcricket) June 28, 2023

“It’s clear that Ben Stokes isn’t fully fit to bowl and I wonder if he can reinvent himself as an off-spinner. Eddie Hemmings did it. Mike Watkinson did it. Ashley Giles did it. And Ian Botham took wickets bowling off-spin. Stokes has a basic action and it wouldn’t put any strain on his front knee.

“I wouldn’t put it past him to be able to convert. I know it’s a left-field call but it’s been done before. Anyways Joe Root came along, so I rest my case for now…,”

It remains to be seen whether Ben Stokes and Co. can register a comeback at the Lord's Cricket Ground.