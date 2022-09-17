England Legends Vs West Indies Legends: EN-L Vs WI-L Dream11 Prediction & Playing XI News

England Legends are all set to lock horns against West Indies Legends in their upcoming game of the Road Safety World Series on Saturday. The match will take place at the Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore and is scheduled to begin at 7:30 p.m. IST. While England Legends are ranked fifth in the points table with zero wins in two matches, West Indies Legends are ranked third with one win in two matches.

England Legends vs West Indies Legends: Fantasy tips

Dwayne Smith, Devendra Bishoo, and Dave Mohammed are the players to watch out for from the West Indies Legends team, while Ian Bell, Tim Ambrose, and Stephen Parry are the players to keep an eye on from the England Legends squad. Dwayne Smith and Krishmar Santokie will be good choices for captains in fantasy apps, while Sulieman Benn and Santokie can be good picks for vice-captains.

England Legends vs West Indies Legends: Dream11 Team 1

Wicketkeepers: Phil Mustard, William Perkins

Batters: Ian Bell, Brian Lara, Kirk Edwards

All-rounders: Dwayne Smith (c), Dimitri Mascarenhas, Krishmar Santokie (vc)

Bowlers: Dave Mohammed, Devendra Bishoo, Stephen Parry

Wicketkeepers: Phil Mustard, William Perkins, Tim Ambrose

Batters: Ian Bell, Mal Loye, Kirk Edwards

All-rounders: Dwayne Smith, Krishmar Santokie (c)

Bowlers: Sulieman Benn (vc), Dave Mohammed, Devendra Bishoo

Road Safety World Series live telecast and live streaming details

The Road Safety World Series 2022 will be live broadcast on Sports18, Ristey Cineplex, and Colors Cineplex Superhits while the live stream will be available on the Voot app.

England Legends vs West Indies Legends: Predicted Playing XIs

England Legends: Ian Bell (captain), Phil Mustard (wicket-keeper), Mal Loye, Darren Maddy, Tim Ambrose, Dimitri Mascarenhas, Rikki Clarke, Chris Schofield, Stephen Parry, Chris Tremlett, Stuart Meaker.

West Indies Legends: Dwayne Smith (captain), Dave Mohammed, Narsingh Deonarine, Kirk Edwards, Danza Hyatt, William Perkins (wicket-keeper), Sulieman Benn, Devendra Bishoo, Marlon Black, Krishmar Santokie, Daren Powel.

England Legends vs West Indies Legends: Full squads

England Legends: Mal Loye, Darren Maddy, Dimitri Mascarenhas, Chris Schofield, Ian Bell (c), Chris Tremlett, Matt Prior, Phil Mustard, Tim Ambrose, Tim Bresnan, Rikki Clarke, Nick Compton, Stephen Parry, Stuart Meaker, James Tindall.

West Indies Legends: Brian Lara, Marlon Black, Narsingh Deonarine, Sulieman Benn, Daren Powell, Dave Mohammed, Dwayne Smith, Jerome Taylor, Kirk Edwards (c), Danza Hyatt, William Perkins, Krishmar Santokie, Devendra Bishoo.

Image: Twitter/RSWS

