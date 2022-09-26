Last Updated:

'England Looting India Isn't New,' Say Fans After Taniya Bhatia Is Robbed At Marriot Hotel

Indian fans have taken to social media to slam England after star wicket-keeper Taniya Bhatia had her belongings stolen at Marriot Hotel in London.

Written By
Vidit Dhawan
England women vs India women: Taniya Bhatia

Image: bcci.tv


Shortly after the Indian women's cricket team clean swept the three-match ODI series against England, the latter have been rocked by yet another incident. Indian fans have taken to social media to slam England after wicket-keeper Taniya Bhatia had her belongings stolen at Marriot Hotel in London. The fans seemed to have remembered the pre-independence days, as many of them stated that for England, looting India is nothing new.

The fans slammed England after Bhatia took to Twitter and explained how she was shocked and disappointed to see that her bag and jewellery were stolen from her room at Marriot Hotel. Following the incident, the 24-year-old urged the hotel management to carry out a quick investigation into the matter. 

Indian fans slam England after Taniya Bhatia is robbed

Taniya Bhatia slams Marriot Hotel in London after robbery

Taking to her Twitter handle, Taniya Bhatia wrote, "Shocked and disappointed at Marriot Hotel London Maida Vale management; someone walked into my personal room and stole my bag with cash, cards, watches and jewellery during my recent stay as a part of the Indian Women's Cricket team. Mariott is so unsafe. Hoping for a quick investigation and resolution of this matter. Such a lack of security at ECB's preferred hotel partner is astounding. Hope they will take cognisance as well. "

READ | Jhulan Goswami's farewell match ends dramatically as Deepti Sharma 'mankads' Dean; WATCH

Following the shocking incident, London's Marriot Hotel apologized to Taniya by stating, "Hi Taniya, we are sorry to hear this. Please DM us your name and the email address you made the reservation with and the exact dates of your stay, so we can look into this further."

READ | Hales confronts Billings on his claim of 'not in spirit of cricket', backs Deepti amid row

India women register first whitewash against England

The robbery at Taniya Bhatia's hotel room took place just a few days after the Indian women's cricket team registered their first whitewash over England in a three-match ODI series. The women in blue kickstarted the series with a seven-wicket win in the first ODI at Hove before following it up with an emphatic 88-run victory in the second match. And to finish it all, they registered a 16-run win in the third and final ODI to give legend Jhulan Goswami the perfect fairytale ending to a historic career.

READ | MS Dhoni shows how to avoid getting run out at non-striker's end amid Deepti Sharma saga
READ | Deepti Sharma on Charlie Dean run-out: 'She was doing it repeatedly. We warned her'
COMMENT
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com