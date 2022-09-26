'England Looting India Isn't New,' Say Fans After Taniya Bhatia Is Robbed At Marriot Hotel

Shortly after the Indian women's cricket team clean swept the three-match ODI series against England, the latter have been rocked by yet another incident. Indian fans have taken to social media to slam England after wicket-keeper Taniya Bhatia had her belongings stolen at Marriot Hotel in London. The fans seemed to have remembered the pre-independence days, as many of them stated that for England, looting India is nothing new.

The fans slammed England after Bhatia took to Twitter and explained how she was shocked and disappointed to see that her bag and jewellery were stolen from her room at Marriot Hotel. Following the incident, the 24-year-old urged the hotel management to carry out a quick investigation into the matter.

Indian fans slam England after Taniya Bhatia is robbed

1849 : Stealing the Kohinoor.

2022 : Stealing the personal belongings of an Indian cricketer.



Years have gone by but one thing remained constant :

Britishers stealing from Indians. — ` (@FourOverthrows) September 26, 2022

England looting India is not new. — Cow Corner (@CowCorner183) September 26, 2022

You can find your lost items in the British Museum. — ︎ ︎ (@shhaa_am) September 26, 2022

Go @britishmuseum you will found your jewellery here — Anoop 🇮🇳 (@ianooop) September 26, 2022

Shame, English looting Indian players just bcoz of a run out🤦 — Vivek (@vivek_434) September 26, 2022

Check with the ROYAL BRITISH MUSEUM

High probability of finding lost things there #INDvENG #Colonialism — RAVEN (@denverguy217) September 26, 2022

That's awful! Top class world players staying in Hotel that upholds its name value and for this to happen - hope they have cctv footage to see what happened! — kiz sharma (@KizSharma_uk) September 26, 2022

Taniya Bhatia slams Marriot Hotel in London after robbery

Taking to her Twitter handle, Taniya Bhatia wrote, "Shocked and disappointed at Marriot Hotel London Maida Vale management; someone walked into my personal room and stole my bag with cash, cards, watches and jewellery during my recent stay as a part of the Indian Women's Cricket team. Mariott is so unsafe. Hoping for a quick investigation and resolution of this matter. Such a lack of security at ECB's preferred hotel partner is astounding. Hope they will take cognisance as well. "

1/2 Shocked and disappointed at Marriot Hotel London Maida Vale management; someone walked into my personal room and stole my bag with cash, cards, watches and jewellery during my recent stay as a part of Indian Women's Cricket team. @MarriottBonvoy @Marriott. So unsafe. — Taniyaa Sapna Bhatia (@IamTaniyaBhatia) September 26, 2022

Following the shocking incident, London's Marriot Hotel apologized to Taniya by stating, "Hi Taniya, we are sorry to hear this. Please DM us your name and the email address you made the reservation with and the exact dates of your stay, so we can look into this further."

India women register first whitewash against England

The robbery at Taniya Bhatia's hotel room took place just a few days after the Indian women's cricket team registered their first whitewash over England in a three-match ODI series. The women in blue kickstarted the series with a seven-wicket win in the first ODI at Hove before following it up with an emphatic 88-run victory in the second match. And to finish it all, they registered a 16-run win in the third and final ODI to give legend Jhulan Goswami the perfect fairytale ending to a historic career.