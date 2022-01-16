England Lose 10-56 In Final Test As Australia Claim Ashes 4-0; Fans Say 'nothing New'

Australia clinched the Ashes 2021-22 series 4-0 on Sunday by defeating England by a huge margin of 146 runs in the fifth Test of the coveted series at Hobart. England were chasing a fourth-innings target of 271 runs and were restricted on the total score of 124 runs following yet another batting collapse. After bowling out Australia on 155 in the third innings of the match, England were in a good position to win as they needed to score 271 runs with over two and half-days remaining in the match. However, the visitors lost 10 wickets in the space of 56 runs and ended up losing the match.

Meanwhile, on watching another disappointing batting show by England, cricket fans on Twitter were quick to point out that there was nothing new with the batting performance of England and they expected the result. A fan mentioned that Rory Burns’ wicket in the first ball of the series by Mitchell Starc had a mental impact on England’s batting line-up. At the same time, other fans hailed Aussie pacer Cameron Green for opening the flurry of wickets on Sunday.

There's a mental issue with (these) English batters. Since the 1st ball wicket of the series by Starc. Such a collapse is not oniy down to great bowling. Top 5 never got going. In fact, they checked out pretty early. As early as day 3 of 1st test. — Lawaholic (@jazzvilakazi) January 16, 2022

No point playing england in australia for the foreseeable future. It's boring and ruins the integrity of the game. Play a country that will put up a challenge. — WEST COAST LAKER (@TheStanleyLai) January 16, 2022

3/12 to 146 runs win tells you how poor Joe Root is as a captain and his batsmen on the tour #Ashes — Umair (@imumair10) January 16, 2022

Give Cameron Green the MOM...



Others were piss poor untill he came on and knocked the top 3!!!!!



Scott Boland my MOS;!!!!! — Umair (@imumair10) January 16, 2022

Congratulations Australia. Deserving Winners. Pat Cummins has been truly remarkable in this series,both as bowler and captain. Boland, Green, Head, Starc, Usman were amazing too. England needs to introspect. Mark Wood and Broad was great, bt they need to solve their batting woes. — Aditya (@aditya10on9) January 16, 2022

Australia's road to victory by 146 runs at Hobart

Australia scored 155 runs in their second batting innings following a clinical bowling show by England on Day 3 at Hobart. Chasing the fourth innings target, England openers Rory Burns and Zal Crawley hit the highest opening partnership for the visitors in the Ashes 2021-22 by scoring 68 runs off 97 balls. The first wicket stand was broken by Cameron Green in the 17th over, who dismissed Burns on the individual score of 26 runs by bowling him out.

Green went on to dismiss Dawid Malan and Zak Crawley off beautiful deliveries in the next few overs of his spell as England found themselves at 83/3 after 22.2 overs. Joe Root and Ben Stokes also failed to make things easier as Stokes fell to Mitchell Starc and Root became Scott Boland’s first prey of the day. England were reduced to 101/5 after 32 overs before wicketkeeper Sam Billings walked back after adding only one run to the total.

Pat Cummins picked up his first dismissal of the innings by dismissing Ollie Pope in the 37th over before Boland picked up his third by dismissing Chris Woakes in the next over. With the team hanging by threads at 115/8, Chris Wood hit two consecutive boundaries to Pat Cummins in the 39th over before the Aussie skipper bowled him out. Cummins also removed Ollie Robinson in the same over and earned the victory for Australia by 146 runs.

Image: AP