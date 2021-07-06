England Name New 18 Player Squad For Pakistan Series After COVID Hit; Alex Hales Left Out

In a shocking development ahead of the England vs Pakistan limited-overs cricket series, ECB on Tuesday announced a new 18-member squad after seven members of their Men's ODI team tested positive for COVID-19. The announcement comes after three members of the initial playing group and four members of the management staff had tested positive for COVID-19, and consequently, the entire squad initially selected was directed to isolate by the ECB. Earlier, the England Cricket Board had confirmed this and already announced that star all-rounder Ben Stokes will be leading the squad against Pakistan.

COVID-19 hits England Cricket Team

Earlier on Tuesday, the England Cricket Board (ECB) confirmed that seven members of their Men's ODI team have tested positive for COVID-19. The ECB, in a press release, stated that three players and four members of the support staff have returned positive COVID results following RT-PCR tests on Monday. The English cricketing body said all those impacted by the development have been asked to self-isolate keeping in mind the health and safety protocols imposed by the UK government.

The ECB has stated that, in addition to the seven members who have tested positive, others have been asked to self-isolate because they were in close contact. The ECB further confirmed that the upcoming ODI and T20I series against Pakistan will go ahead as scheduled.

England New Men's ODI Squad Vs Pakistan

England New Men's ODI Squad: Ben Stokes (Captain), Jake Ball, Danny Briggs, Brydon Carse, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Lewis Gregory, Tom Helm, Will Jacks, Dan Lawrence, Saqib Mahmood, Dawid Malan, Craig Overton, Matt Parkinson, David Payne, Phil Salt, John Simpson, James Vince

Notably, there are nine uncapped players in the squad but Alex Hales has been yet again left out by the ECB. Alex Hales was removed from England's squad for the Cricket World Cup 2019 following a meeting of the country's senior players who believed he showed a lack of respect for team values and could no longer be trusted.

ECB on England's new 18 member squad

As per the press release shared, Managing Director of England Men's Cricket, Ashley Giles said, "It's a great opportunity to play on the biggest stage, and for most of the players selected it's not necessarily something they would have been expecting 24 hours ago."

"It's an exciting group of players, with some young talent and some players who have impressed at domestic level over a long period of time. We're in unprecedented territory, in terms of replacing an entire squad and management team, and I'm very proud of how everyone has come together in order to get it done - both those within the ECB and from the county game.

"Ben (Stokes) hasn't captained our ODI side before so it's a huge honour for him. We all wish him well and it's a role I'm sure he'll thrive in. I'd like to also put on record the thanks of the ECB to the PCB for their support and understanding during this time."

England vs Pakistan

England is slated to play three one-day internationals and as many T20I matches against Pakistan, starting July 8. The Pakistan national team led by Babar Azam has already arrived in the United Kingdom, where they are getting match-ready for their upcoming series. England recently played a white-ball series against Sri Lanka, where Eoin Morgan and his men handed the island nation a humiliating defeat in all matches, except for one that was washed out due to rain.

