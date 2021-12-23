England Name Paul Collingwood As Head Coach For T20I Series Against West Indies

Former England skipper Paul Collingwood has been appointed as a stand-in head coach for England's five-match Twenty20 International series against West Indies next month, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) announced. This development comes after Head coach Chris Silverwood is said to be taking a break following the Ashes.

Speaking on his appointment, Paul Collingwood opined on the squad selection and said it would be a great opportunity for those selected to impress ahead of the T20 World Cup especially in the absence of a few big names "We have selected a strong squad with some serious batting power and a balanced attack as we begin preparations ahead of the T20 World Cup in Australia. The World Cup is less than a year away and there will be increased opportunities for the squad in the absence of those players who are with the Ashes squad."

The World Cup-winning captain said that he is looking forward to the ENG vs WI tour and that he still has memories of Winning the World Cup there. "I have good memories winning a World Cup in Barbados and I'm really looking forward to going back there with this squad to face a very good West Indies who will test all aspects of our skills." Meanwhile, Marcus Trescothick has been appointed as the acting assistant coach.

England tour of West Indies: England squad

Eoin Morgan (Middlesex – captain), Moeen Ali (Worcestershire), Tom Banton (Somerset), Sam Billings (Kent), Liam Dawson (Hampshire), George Garton (Sussex), Chris Jordan (Surrey), Liam Livingstone (Lancashire), Saqib Mahmood (Lancashire), Tymal Mills (Sussex), David Payne (Gloucestershire), Adil Rashid (Yorkshire), Jason Roy (Surrey), Phil Salt (Lancashire), Reece Topley (Surrey), James Vince (Hampshire).

England tour of West Indies schedule

January 22 – 1st Eng vs WI T20I

January 23 – 2nd Eng vs WI T20I

January 26 – 3rd Eng vs WI T20I

January 29 – 4th Eng vs WI T20I

January 30 – 5th Eng vs WI T20I

