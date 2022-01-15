England Pacer Drops Hint On IPL 2022 Participation With T20 World Cup In Mind

England cricketers are currently competing in the 5th Ashes Test currently underway at Hobart as they look to finish the series with some pride. Post the Ashes test, England players will be having their eyes set on the upcoming IPL mega auctions which are slated to take place in February as per multiple media reports though there is no official confirmation yet. One of the England cricketers is eyeing to get a contract in IPL 2022 keeping in mind the T20 World Cup which will take place in Australia later in the year.

Mark Wood eyes contract during IPL mega auctions

Mark Wood has already been part of IPL before, after being signed by Chennai Super Kings in 2018. Last year during the IPL Auction, the England pacer decided to withdraw from the IPL auction at the last moment. Before the 5th Ashes Test, Mark Wood when being asked about the benefits of playing in IPL said, "We've seen the benefits to other fast bowlers. I was watching [Anrich] Nortje do well there. When we played the T20 competition [World Cup] he looked really good because he's had that experience"

Wood would be eager to pick up a contract during IPL Mega Auctions as it will be the perfect chance for him to tune himself for the T20 World Cup in Australia. He said, "There's a World Cup at the end of the year I have my eyes on. It hurt a lot this winter when we got knocked out in the [T20 World Cup] semi-final [by New Zealand] and it feels as a one-day group that it's time to push hard to leave a legacy behind".

England test skipper Joe Root is also weighing his option to be part of IPL 2022. He said, "It is something I will have to keep wrestling with. Time is ticking but I have a lot to weigh up. The thing I will weigh up is: will it have a negative impact on me playing Test cricket for this team? If I don't think it will, then I will put myself in that position to play and put myself in the auction. But I will never compromise or do anything that will detract from playing Test cricket for England. It is so important to make sure that is the priority for me and other players as well."

ECB looking to limit players participation in the upcoming IPL 2022

As Mark Woods looks to bag IPL contract recent report suggest that the England Cricket Board are eyeing to limit players participation in IPL 2022. While Jos Buttler, and Moeen Ali, have been retained by their respective franchises for IPL 2022 a couple of England's players, including Eoin Morgan, have been placed in IPL Mega Auctions. If more England players are selected in the auction, the ECB may ask its cricketers to cut their vacation to India short so that they may return in time to play a couple of first-class games before the home Test series against New Zealand.

Image: England Cricket/ Instagram