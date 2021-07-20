England Pacer James Anderson Calls Babar Azam 'best T20 Player' Ahead Of Series Decider

England pacer James Anderson has heaped praise on Pakistan captain Babar Azam, calling him the "best T20 player" in the world. According to sports journalist Amer Malik, Anderson, while speaking on the BBC, dubbed Babar as the best T20 batsman in the world at the moment. Babar, who is currently ranked No. 2 in the ICC men's T20I player rankings, is playing a three-match T20I series against England, the final game of which is scheduled to take place today (July 20).

Jimmy Anderson on the BBC: “For me @babarazam258 is the best T20 player in the world right now” - coming from one of the greatest players ever. What a compliment.#ENGvsPAK — AmerCric (@Amermalik12) July 16, 2021

Anderson's compliment comes after Babar recently smashed a brilliant half-century against England in the first T20I of the three-match series. Babar scored 85 runs off 49 balls, including eight boundaries and three sixes, to help his team post a mammoth total of 232 runs in 20 overs. Pakistan won the match by 31 runs as England batters failed to chase down the total despite a century by middle-order batsman Liam Livingstone. Babar then got off to another good start in the second T20I, but couldn't convert the score into a half-century and fell for 22 off 16 balls.

Babar Azam piling up records

Pakistan is slated to play the final T20I against England at 11 pm Indian Standard Time (IST) today. The Babar Azam-led team will be raring to go out and win the series after suffering a humiliating defeat against a second-string England side in the ODI series last week. In the three-match ODI series, Babar accumulated 177 runs at an average of 59, including a career-best 158 runs in the third game. The century also saw Babar become the fastest batter to reach 14 ODI hundred in terms of innings played. The 150-run knock saw him leave behind the likes of David Warner, Hashim Amla, and Virat Kohli.

Most notably, Babar had recently ended Indian skipper Virat Kohli's 43-month long reign as the world's No. 1 ranked ODI batsman. Babar overtook Kohli in the ICC Men's ODI player rankings after back-to-back centuries against a bottom-ranked side such as South Africa and Zimbabwe.

