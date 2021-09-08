England Pacer Mark Wood Names Indian Batsman Who Is 'tough To Bowl At In Any Conditions'

Team India on Monday displayed yet another fightback and defeated England by 157 runs in the fourth Test at the Kennington Oval. After suffering a horrific loss at the Headingley, Team India bounced back from a slow start in the first innings as Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul led India to an excellent start in the second innings. England Pacer Mark Wood has revealed who he finds the toughest to bowl to in the Indian team and also said that Rohit Sharma is tough to bowl at in any condition. He also praised KL Rahul saying that he was impressed by Rahul and said that the two opening wickets are very big for them. He also praised Cheteshwar Pujara and Virat Kohli and called the latter one of the "toughest players" that he has bowled to in any format.

"Rohit Sharma is brilliant, he is tough to bowl at in any conditions. KL Rahul, I have been really impressed with him, he has left the bowl really well early on and played really solitary and when he gets in, he has played quite beautifully. The openers are two big wickets for us. Then you have got Pujara, Kohli, I mean Kohli is one of the toughest players that I have bowled at in any format, so it is a world-class line-up, but if you don't believe in yourself, if you don't believe you can get them out then there is no point in playing," Wood told reporters in a virtual press conference.

England vs India: Fourth Test match

Despite conceding the lead after the first innings, Team India bounced back in the second innings of the England vs India 4th Test match to crush the home team by 157 runs courtesy of a fine bowling performance from the Indian bowlers. Apart from openers Haseeb Hameed and Rory Burns the rest of the batting lineup collapsed following some incredible bowling effort from the Indian pacers. With a 2-1 lead in the England vs India Test series, Virat Kohli and co need a win or a draw to capture the series in their fifth and final match which is scheduled to start on September 10 at 3:30 PM IST at the Old Trafford Cricket Ground in Manchester.

Image: AP