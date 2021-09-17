England-Pakistan Series In Doubt After New Zealand Pulls Out Citing Security Concerns

Following New Zealand's unilateral decision to withdraw from the Pakistan series due to security concerns, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has stated that it will decide soon whether or not its men's and women's teams will travel to the South Asian country for their scheduled bilateral match next month. The men's and women's teams of England were scheduled to play a bilateral series against Pakistan in mid-October, but following New Zealand's withdrawal earlier today, it appears that England may take the same approach and postpone the series due to turmoil in the region.

According to a report in thecricketer.com, the England Cricket Board will make a decision regarding its bilateral series against Pakistan within the next 48 hours. This comes after the cancellation of the ODI and T20I series between Pakistan and New Zealand. The ECB said that it is aware of the development in Pakistan, where New Zealand has abandoned the bilateral series citing security concerns. The ECB added that it is in contact with its security team on the ground in Pakistan to understand the situation and will make a decision on its planned tour within the next 24-48 hours.

Earlier, the first ODI match between Pakistan and New Zealand was delayed as players from both camps were still in their hotel rooms minutes before the toss while fans were being barred from entering the stadium. It was later confirmed by both the boards that the Kiwis unilaterally decided to abandon the series due to escalating threat levels for Pakistan, issued by the New Zealand government and NZC security on the ground.

"The side was to play Pakistan this evening in the first of three ODIs in Rawalpindi, before moving to Lahore for a five match T20 series. However, following an escalation in the New Zealand Government threat levels for Pakistan, and advice from NZC security advisors on the ground, it has been decided the BLACKCAPS will not continue with the tour. Arrangements are now being made for the team’s departure," NZC said in a statement.

"Pakistan Cricket Board and Pakistan Government made foolproof security arrangements for all visiting teams. We have assured the New Zealand Cricket of the same. The Pakistan Prime Minister spoke personally to the Prime Minister of New Zealand and informed her that we have one of the best intelligence systems in the world and that no security threat of any kind exists for the visiting team," the Pakistan Cricket Board said in its release.

(Image: ICC/Twitter)