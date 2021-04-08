England Players In IPL 2021: Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler, Jofra Archer Among Others Rep ENG

The 14th edition of the Indian Premier League gets underway on Friday, April 9 as defending champions Mumbai Indians take on Royal Challengers Bangalore in the opening fixture at Chennai. The franchise-based T20 competition has emerged to be an important platform for international players where they can prove their mettle in the shortest format. Cricketers from England have been a part of the league since the inaugural season and they have contributed significantly towards the success of the tournament. The impending season also will feature several noteworthy names from England.

England players in IPL 2021

Eoin Morgan (Kolkata Knight Riders)

2019 World Cup-winning captain Eoin Morgan is the only England international who will lead an IPL franchise this year. The dynamic left-hander took over the Kolkata Knight Riders captaincy last year after wicketkeeper-batsman Dinesh Karthik relinquished his position as the leader mid-way into the season. The 34-year-old has retained his position as the captain of the KKR team and will be seen marching his troops in IPL 2021 as the franchise looks to claim its third championship.

Ben Stokes (Rajasthan Royals)

The star all-rounder was roped in by the Rajasthan Royals side for a whopping â‚¹12.5 crore ahead of the 2018 season, and since then he has been an integral part of the team. The player has the ability to change the dynamics of a game with his swashbuckling batting capabilities, and can also chip in with tidy spells with the ball. The 29-year-old is expected to play a major role for the inaugural champions under the leadership of newly-appointed captain Sanju Samson.

Jos Buttler (Rajasthan Royals)

After being a part of the Mumbai Indians' side in 2016 and 2017, the talented wicketkeeper-batsman Jos Buttler was signed by the Rajasthan Royals ahead of the 2018 season. Much like his England teammate Ben Stokes, the 30-year-old has gone on to become a mainstay in the RR line-up. While the franchise has used him as a floater in their batting order over the years, the cricketer is likely to open the innings for the team this year.

Jofra Archer (Rajasthan Royals)

The England speedster was the leading wicket-taker for Rajasthan Royals in the previous edition. The lanky pacer claimed 20 wickets in just 14 games and also contributed with vital cameos with the bat for the team. While the player is expected to miss the initial matches of the marquee event, he is expected to be the spearhead for Sanju Samson & co. when he is fit to play.

Jofra Archer injury update

The ECB recently provided fans with the Jofra Archer injury update through an official statement. As confirmed by the cricket board, a fragment of glass was removed from his middle finger on his right hand in the operation. The lanky pacer will now undergo two weeks of rehabilitation. The cricketer will also be reviewed by a consultant before he resumes his training. The inaugural champions of the IPL believe that Archer will be available from their 5th match onwards.

Sam Curran (Chennai Super Kings)

Sam Curran is a part of the MS Dhoni-led side Chennai Super Kings for IPL 2021 as was retained by the team management ahead of the season. The player emerged to be a vital cog for the three-time champions last year with his stunning all-round performances. The cricketer had an underwhelming run during the India vs England series and will look to make amends with a successful IPL season.

Tom Curran (Delhi Capitals)

The England pacer was as part of the Rajasthan Royals side in the last season of the cash-rich league. However, the 26-year-old was released by the franchise ahead of the IPL 2021 auction. Delhi Capitals won the Tom Curran IPL 2021 bid in the auction earlier this year for â‚¹ 5.25 crore after an intense bidding war with Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Other notable England players in IPL 2021

Chris Jordan - Punjab Kings

Dawid Malan - Punjab Kings

Liam Livingstone - Rajasthan Royals

Jonny Bairstow - Sunrisers Hyderabad

Jason Roy - Sunrisers Hyderabad

Chris Woakes - Delhi Capitals

Moeen Ali - Chennai Super Kings

How to watch IPL 2021 in UK?

Fans will be able to catch the live matches of IPL on TV channel in the UK. Sky Sports is the official broadcaster for the tournament in the United Kingdom and fans can relish the cricketing action exclusively on the network. According to InsideSport, Disney+Hotstar plans to make their live stream available for viewers in the UK as well.

Image source: IPL Twitter