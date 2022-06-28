England's white-ball captain Eoin Morgan on Tuesday announced his retirement from international cricket. This comes a day after media reports claimed Morgan is planning to draw curtains on his international career, which began with Ireland back in 2006. Morgan was the key architect of England's maiden World Cup victory in 2019.

"After careful deliberation and consideration, I am here to announce my retirement from international cricket with immediate effect. To call time on what has been without a doubt the most enjoyable and rewarding chapter of my career hasn't been an easy decision, but I believe now is the right time to do so, both for me, personally, and for both England white-ball sides I have led to this point," Morgan said in his statement.

"From my start in the international arena with Ireland to winning the World Cup in 2019, I have never lost sight of how integral family support is to any international sportsperson. To my Mum and Dad, my wife, Tara, and our family around the world, thank you for your unconditional support throughout the good and more challenging times in my career. Without you all, this incredible journey would not have been possible," he added.

"I must also thank my teammates, coaches, supporters, and those behind the scenes who have made my career and any successes possible. I am hugely proud of what I have achieved as a player and captain, but the things I will cherish and remember the most are the memories I made with some of the greatest people I know along the way," Morgan said.

"I have been lucky enough to play in two World Cup winning teams, but I believe the future for England's white-ball teams is brighter than ever. We have more experience, more strength and more depth than ever before. I look forward to watching on with a huge level of excitement.

"To what lies ahead for me, I will continue to enjoy playing at a domestic level while I can. I'm really looking forward to playing and captaining London Spirit in the second edition of The Hundred this year."

Managing Director of England Men's Cricket, Rob Key also paid tribute to Morgan.

"On behalf of the ECB and everyone involved in cricket, I'd like to thank Eoin Morgan for his outstanding contribution to the game,' Key said.

"It will be wrong to think Eoin's legacy was just winning the World Cup in 2019; it is far greater than that. As with all great players and leaders, he has changed the way the game has been played, and he has changed the way an entire generation and generations to come will play this form of the game. His legacy within the game will be felt for many years to come,' Key continued.

"He is, without question, the best leader I have seen. I wish him well in the next chapter of his career."

Morgan's career

Morgan has played 16 Tests, 248 ODIs, and 115 T20Is since making his international debut in 2006. He played for Ireland for three years until 2009 before joining England, with whom he won the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup. Morgan has scored 700 runs in red-ball cricket, 7,701 runs in the 50-over version, and 2,458 runs in the shortest format of the game at averages of 30.43, 39.29, and 28.58, respectively. He has two centuries in Tests and 14 centuries in ODI. He also has 47 ODI half-centuries and 14 fifties in T20 Internationals.

Image: ECB